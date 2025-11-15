5 Affordable And Highly-Rated Drill Attachments You Can Get On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A quality, lightweight cordless drill can easily be counted as one of the most versatile tools in any craftsperson's arsenal. The combination of basic rotary power, the ergonomic design of the tool itself, and the adjustable chuck, which gives the tool the ability to grip shanks of various sizes and shapes, all come together to make the humble drill a useful engine for powering all sorts of different extensions. Simply by combining a drill with the right accessory, you can open the doors to a myriad of applications for drilling, driving, cleaning, sanding, grinding, buffing, and more.
The first thing you're going to want to do is get yourself a good set of basic drilling and driving bits, with specialty bits that are geared toward your specific area of interest (wood, metal, etc). But that's just the start. There are plenty of useful drill attachments out there that have nothing to do with drilling whatsoever as well. Those who are interested in expanding the capabilities of this uniquely adaptable tool, or simply want to get some high-quality drill bits at a reasonable price, might want to take a look at some of the more affordable and highly rated extensions that are available on Amazon. These are items that you can use to extend the utility of just about any drill without breaking the bank.
Sworker 10-Piece Carbide Burr Set
There are a lot of different uses for a carbide burr set. Those who do metalworking and automotive work might use them for deburring sharp edges from freshly cut or welded materials, smoothing or enlarging ports, or cleaning up rust and slag. Woodworkers might use them to shape fine details, create grooves and contours, or clean out crevices. They can also be used on masonry, leather, plastics, and a wide range of other materials.
The Sworker 10-Piece Carbide Burr Set is among the more popular sets sold on Amazon, containing 10 differently shaped burr grinders and retailing for just $10.99. That's roughly a dollar per bit, making it an attractive value proposition. Each of the bits is made of tungsten carbide and has a straight cylindrical 3mm shank, meaning that these can be used with smaller rotary tools, in addition to larger drills.
The Sworker 10-piece kit has been rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 2,800 reviews, making it one of the highest-rated drill extensions that the retailer sells. Reviewers generally appreciate just about everything about the kit, from its low price and basic functionality to its durability, cutting and carving ability, and sharpness. "I tried one of these tools on a very hard steel channel and it indeed does more than deburr," one user said. "If I was not careful, it would have [taken off] quite a bit of material. And surprisingly, no damage that I could find on the tool." Most of the negative reviews were from users stating that the Amazon listing was misleading and that the bits do not fit tools that require a specific ⅛-inch shank, not complaints about the quality of the tool itself.
DeWalt Flextorq Right Angle Drill Attachment
Have you ever needed to drive a fastener in a crevice or at an angle that simply wasn't possible for your drill? Well, one option is to get a right-angle attachment. These attach at the end of your drill, forming an extension with a rotating chuck that is positioned at a 90-degree angle. Many of these can be rigid and bulky, which isn't always ideal for working in tight spaces. One of the more affordable and highly rated options on Amazon, the DeWalt Impact Ready Right Angle Drill Attachment (DWARA120), however, has a solution to this.
This attachment utilizes a short, rigid shaft that ends in a head that has a 1.5-inch footprint from front to back, meaning it has a smaller form factor than many other right-angle drill attachments. This makes it easier to maneuver in tight spaces. Its head uses a ¼-inch quick-release collet for holding bits and has a ¼-inch impact-rated hex shank at its base, making it compatible with any ¼-inch hex impact wrench as well as standard drills that utilize a tightening chuck. It has a maximum rotation speed of 1,200 RPM, and it's also magnetic, helping the user retain bits and fasteners without dropping them.
There are a lot of useful third-party accessories for DeWalt tools, but it seems that many of the brand's first party products are hard to beat in terms of performance. This product has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 21,000 global ratings. Users have praised the extension for its build quality, functionality, space economy, durability, and value. Some of the minority of more critical reviews came from people who didn't like that it only works with hex bits, or disliked its smaller form factor.
Edward Tools Paint Mixer
One of the most important rules when it comes to painting is that you need to keep your paint mixed. It doesn't matter if you're changing the color of your kitchen or weatherproofing a new storage shed; paint that has been left to sit for too long will separate, with the heavier sediment settling to the bottom, while the watery, semi-transparent liquid rises to the top. You can try to mix it up with one of those wooden sticks that they give you at the hardware store, but a much easier method is to use a power tool. Fortunately, there is a $7 attachment that you can get on Amazon, which turns any drill into a paint mixer.
The Edwards Tools paint mixer has a 12-inch metal shank tipped with a plastic mixing head. This isn't as heavy-duty as some of the all-metal mixers that are out there. However, its patented Even Flow stirring paddle has a turbine-like design that helps to mix paint, epoxy, resin, and silicone quickly and evenly.
The tool has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon as well. Customers regularly praised the mixer for its basic functionality, ease of use, and how simple it is to clean. "This low-cost drill attachment has helped me save a great deal of time and money," said one user. "It has allowed me to mix newly-bought paint at home, at my leisure, instead of waiting for someone at the hardware store's paint counter to do it for me. It also has allowed me to mix old paint that dried over time, but that was still usable after thorough mixing." A few complaints were lodged about the paddles breaking, however, so you'll need to be wary of being too rough with it.
Drillbrush Nylon Drill Brush Attachment Set
Another great accessory for your drill can turn it into a power scrubber. By simply attaching a brush extension, you can save yourself some elbow grease when scrubbing away stubborn stains, such as those caused by grease, oil, mineral deposits, oxidation, and mildew. There are a lot of these brushes available on Amazon from a variety of brands, but some of the more affordable, popular, and highly rated options are the Drillbrush brand 4-piece Nylon Brush Attachment Sets.
There are seven of these kits in total that are all joined together under a single listing on Amazon: The yellow kit is specifically designed for cleaning bathrooms; the black kit is for grills and ovens; the blue kit is for swimming pools; and the green kit it for kitchens and sinks. Meanwhile, the white kit is for cars and upholstery; the red kit is for heavy duty outdoor surfaces such as decks and driveways; and the multicolor kit is classified as all-purpose. The multicolor kit is the cheapest at $25.95, but all of them are under $35. The composition of each of these kits is roughly the same. You get a large round brush, a medium round brush, a small round brush, and a bottle brush. The key difference in the kits (other than the color) is in the softness and density of the bristles.
These kits collectively have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Amazon with over 20,000 reviews. Most reviews are exceedingly positive, citing build quality, functionality, durability, and value. Most of the set's more critical reviews cited instances where extreme heat from the drill melted the plastic head as the metal shank got hot.
DeWalt Drill Bit Set
Of course, one thing that just about everyone is going to want for their drill is a nice set of drill bits, and one of the most highly rated drill bit sets on Amazon is another product from DeWalt. The DeWalt Drill Bit Set (DWA1184) is a 14-piece kit that is designed to work with wood, plastics, and metal. The bits range in size from 1/16-inch to ½-inch. Each of them has a 135-degree split-point tip that is designed to help reduce walking and a tapered web design that's meant to make the bits more durable and resistant to breaking. They are also made of High Speed Steel coated in a black and gold finish that is supposed to prevent rust and wear. They also have 3-flat shanks that are designed to help reduce spin out and help your drill's chuck keep a firm hold on the bit that it is installing.
This bit set has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon aggregated from over 18,000 reviews. Customers who reviewed it regularly site the durability, sharpness, accuracy, value, and variety of the included bit as reasons for their positive reviews. "As someone who enjoys woodworking and occasional metalwork, I'm impressed with the performance of these DEWALT drill bits," said one. "I like that the bits stay sharp after repeated use, especially when working with dense materials. The split point design made a noticeable difference when drilling pilot holes for screws — no slipping or off-center starts." The few negative reviews seemed to primarily come from users who broke the smaller bits, but most reviews remarked that the bits are very durable compared to other brands, so it's hard to say if these instances can genuinely be attributed to the fragility of the bits or not.
Methodology
I've been woodworking, performing home renovations, and taking on small-scale construction projects for over a decade. In that time, I've had the opportunity to work with a large selection of drill extensions for all kinds of different projects, including attachments similar to all of those featured above. In making this list, I wanted to ensure that the selection of products we showcase were useful, affordable, and highly rated.
I started by refining an Amazon search for drill extensions by only looking at products that were under $30, and then ranking them by rating. Once I had the top results in place, I filtered out options that only had a handful of reviews, focusing instead on the more popular items that had thousands of reviews. This helped to ensure that the product ratings were accurate and that there was an adequate pool of reviewers to represent a wide spectrum of experiences.
Once I had my list of items, I examined the specifications and designs of each so that I could share details about them. I also took a look at what reviewers had to say in their write-ups so that I could paint a more complete picture of the attachments' strengths and weakness.