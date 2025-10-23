This $7 Amazon Attachment Turns Any Drill Into A Paint Mixer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever been working on a painting project and started to notice that the paint seems to be thinner or lose a bit of its color from one day to the next? This is because paint will separate over time, with the thinner fluid rising to the top of the can while the thicker sediment settles to the bottom. Most hardware stores have a special machine that's designed to get your paint mixed when you buy it. This near-perfect equilibrium can last hours or even days depending on the kind of paint. They'll also probably hand you a free mixing stick or two to give it a quick stir every few hours as it starts to separate again.

That's really all you need if you can knock out a whole project in a weekend, but it won't be much help with that half-full can of paint you kept in your garage for months in case you need it for touch-ups. A stick isn't going to cut it when the sediment has returned to a thick, paste-like sludge at the bottom of the can. In these instances, you're going to want a good mixing tool.

There are a lot of useful drill extensions that have nothing to do with drilling, and one of the better solutions out there for re-homogenizing your paint are drill-powered mixers. These simple attachments slot into your drill's chuck and use the motor-driven rotational power to churn the paint from the bottom up, saving you a tremendous amount of time and effort. You can find these pretty easily at your local hardware store. That said, there are plenty of amazing tools under $25 that are actually worth buying on Amazon– including an extremely highly rated paint mixer from Edward Tools that you can get for just $6.95.