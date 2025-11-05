5 Of The Coolest 1980s Truck Paint Jobs We've Seen
Remembered with pure automotive nostalgia, the 1980s gave us car fads that are still missed and celebrated today. Vinyl graphics, chrome bumpers, and loud paint jobs are certainly up there with pop-up headlights, wedge-shape design, and louvres. The 1980s truck era was also defined by colorful gradient stripe effects, geometric patterns, metallic finishes, and multi-tone vinyls that often stretched the entire vehicle. It was a much simpler time when automakers weren't as conservative with their design language as they are now.
Paint quality has also seen a huge upgrade with the basecoat-clearcoat paint. This made 1980s cars shinier than their 1970s predecessors, which predominantly relied on lacquer and urethane paint. Whether it be the "Free Wheelin" 2025 Ford Bronco or a retro-pack F-150, the spirit of the 1980s made its way into modern trucks as well — and to understand why, it's worth taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are five of the coolest 1980s truck paint jobs we've seen, and what makes 1980s truck aesthetics so iconic.
1977 to 1981 Ford Free-Wheelin F-150
It's difficult to capture the vintage vibe in a more iconic shade than the Ford's "Free-Wheelin" package, available from 1977 to 1981. Composed of five multi-color gradient stripes on a base paint, the "Free-Wheelin" combo is also known as the "Rainbow Tape Strip." It was available for many Ford vehicles, including the F-150, the Bronco, the Courier, and the Econoline van. The common base paints included white, black, brown, midnight blue, yellow, and silver.
The package also included darker trim, colored wheels, and chrome mirrors and bumpers to round off the look. Moreover, some even had that palette translate into the interior with optional color accents, and matched cloth upholstery. According to Ford's own 1977 "Free Wheelin" brochure, the package was "built to bring a fresh look and a breezy attitude to every drive." Due to how iconic it looks, Ford brought it back for the 2025 Ford Bronco — definitely an old-school car trend that needs to make a comeback.
1977 to 1981 Dodge Macho Power Wagon
The Dodge Power Wagon was originally introduced in 1945 as a military-inspired go-anywhere vehicle. The name Power Wagon was switched to Dodge Ram Series in 1981 for lighter trucks, while some heavy-duty option packages still kept the original naming. The 1977 to 1981 Dodge "Macho" Power wagon was by far the loudest of the bunch, offered with two-tone paint scheme, eight different colors, and stripes to match. It's both '70s and '80s with its masculine positioning and its bold stripes and color combinations.
Paired with yellow wheels and a color-matched interior, the "Macho" was a truck you could spot coming from a mile away. To finish off the look, Dodge also wrote the "POWER WAGON" nameplate across the rear and the sides. It's one of the boldest trucks on this list, and only the 1970s and 1980s were capable of producing such a look. These days, the "Macho" is a rather rare truck that commands decent value on the used market, if you ever manage to find one for sale.
1989 Dakota Shelby
The 1989 Dakota Shelby is a performance-focused version of the Dodge Dakota Sport, and it shows a completely different side of the 1980s where performance took center stage. Offered in only, 1,475 units, the Dakota Shelby features race-inspired decals painted on a white or red body. Moreover, with Shelby lettering and accent colors on either the wheel arches or the hood, it follows a much more subdued look, but with a clear track-focused ethos.
The inside of the Shelby Dakota was paired with a leather steering wheel and upholstery and seats made out of special Shelby charcoal fabric. Although down on horsepower, the Shelby Dakota still was one of the fastest-accelerating trucks of its time, thanks to 270 lb-ft of torque. It is one of the very first muscle trucks, and its iconic paint job can still be felt when looking at modern Shelby models. Moreover, it is also one of the greatest non-Ford cars that Shelby ever built.
1988 Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner
The late 1980s Hardbody Desert Runner by Nissan brings us back to the period-correct styling with a bang. Named after Nissan's double wall-bed, the Desert Runner paint job looks like it came out of a hit 1980s movie. Base colored in white, it features red and blue stripes across the entire side of the truck. It also has a completely red hood, and a cheeky "Desert Runner" lettering on both of the front fenders.
Paired with futuristic-looking wheels, the Desert Runner also encapsulates equally iconic 1980s marketing language that honed into desert racing. Featuring black mesh instead of a tailgate while using the entirety of its bed as a transport device for a spare wheel, the Desert Runner is unapologetic and quintessentially '80s. Although Nissan did bring back the look for its 2022 Frontier PRO-4X Racing Truck, we are yet to see the iconic stripes return on something meant for a number plate.
1987 Ford Bigfoot Cruiser
The monster-truck inspired Ford Bigfoot Cruiser owes its origin to Bob Chandler's Bigfoot that brought monster truck styling into the spotlight. Ford saw the commercial opportunity and came out with an increased lift, a new front bumper paired with a winch, a double-hoop roll bar, off-road lighting, heavy-duty shocks, and 33-inch grabby tires. All of this was neatly packed into dark blue exterior paint. The Cruiser also showcases the recurring theme of 1980s truck styling — gradient stripe effect.
With lighter shades of blue blending into darker tones, it creates depth and emphasizes a sense of motion even while the truck is stationary. The interior was a bit more normal-looking, with dark blue cloth seats and upholstery matched with a black steering wheel. The only sad bit is that the truck never really found its mark because it didn't undergo crash testing, and because it was plagued by issues. Ford also recalled it early in its life, and estimates suggest that only around 300 were ever built.