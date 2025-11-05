5 Of The Coolest 1980s Truck Paint Jobs We've Seen

Remembered with pure automotive nostalgia, the 1980s gave us car fads that are still missed and celebrated today. Vinyl graphics, chrome bumpers, and loud paint jobs are certainly up there with pop-up headlights, wedge-shape design, and louvres. The 1980s truck era was also defined by colorful gradient stripe effects, geometric patterns, metallic finishes, and multi-tone vinyls that often stretched the entire vehicle. It was a much simpler time when automakers weren't as conservative with their design language as they are now.

Paint quality has also seen a huge upgrade with the basecoat-clearcoat paint. This made 1980s cars shinier than their 1970s predecessors, which predominantly relied on lacquer and urethane paint. Whether it be the "Free Wheelin" 2025 Ford Bronco or a retro-pack F-150, the spirit of the 1980s made its way into modern trucks as well — and to understand why, it's worth taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are five of the coolest 1980s truck paint jobs we've seen, and what makes 1980s truck aesthetics so iconic.