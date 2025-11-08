5 Signs You Might Want To Replace An HDMI Cable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Practically everyone with technology in their house has a reason to use HDMI cables. While there are reasons to weigh the differences between DisplayPort and HDMI, a big part of the appeal of the latter is just how common it is. Unfortunately, that level of ubiquity can make it easy to lose track of for your different cables' age and condition. It's possible that some people are using obsolete connections for their modern devices without even realizing it.

This isn't to say you should immediately swap your HDMI connections for DisplayPort ones, but you might think about replacing the cables at least, depending on the circumstances. It's not always obvious when it needs to be replaced, and you might mistake its errors for problems with the display or graphics processor instead. But even something like an Amazon Basics HDMI cable is cheap enough to be the first thing you should look at when encountering these issues in the first place. As long as you know what problems to watch out for, there's no harm in seeing if a better cable will help resolve them.