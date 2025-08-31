5 Of The Worst Graphics Cards You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who love playing the latest game releases on their computer, a graphics card is the most important component of any custom build. While there are other must-have components for a gaming PC, GPUs are what you'll rely on most — especially with today's releases having questionable optimization practices. Unfortunately, either due to underpowered specs, overpriced models, or some inherent design flaw, some graphics cards available today are among the worst you can buy. Even if they'd be perfectly fine otherwise, there's usually at least one problem that cripples their value.

It's hard to define the "worst" graphics card objectively, but there are some noteworthy issues that everyone should look out for. Low VRAM has become a major issue in many modern cards, and skyrocketing prices have made certain models way more expensive than they should be. Even those willing to compromise with a higher budget could struggle to enjoy recent releases on anything but the lowest settings. Those GPUs should simply be avoided by the average buyer, even if they can justify their price during sales.