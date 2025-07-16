The Dangerous Nvidia Cable Melting Problem, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series of graphics cards was one of the most anticipated tech launches of 2025, but only a few months later, the problems have mounted. In January, when top executive Jensen Huang announced the GPUs, the company was riding high. It had skyrocketed to become the most valuable company in the world on the back of the AI boom, and the RTX 4000 series had been well-received despite a few hiccups. But the 5000 series got off to a rocky start, and the wheels kept coming off.

One of the first issues to emerge was the melting of power cables, initially affecting those connected to the top-tier RTX 5090, and subsequently the mid-tier 5070 as well. The problem seemed to be related to a power imbalance caused by the way the GPUs pulled load through the cables, and had occurred on RTX 4090s, too, but more on that in a moment. The cable melting issue was quickly overshadowed by the discovery that a number of RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti cards were missing some of their ROPS, physical components that help with rendering graphics. NVIDIA confirmed this issue. Amid these embarrassing hardware failures, it was revealed that the company had allegedly been manipulating reviews of its products, specifically the RTX 5060, with a carrot-and-stick strategy. In light of these allegations, SlashGear and other outlets warned gamers to avoid the GeForce RTX 5060.

So, now that the dust has settled a bit, it's time to get to the bottom of the melting cable problem that headed off the first round of 5000 series headaches. How did it happen, how widespread was the issue, and has NVIDIA taken any steps to address the situation? Here's what we know.