Why You Should Avoid Nvidia And AMD's New 8 Gigabyte Graphics Cards

Shopping for one of the best graphics cards is no easy feat these days. Aside from navigating elevated pricing and dubious gen-on-gen improvements, we're left to worry about whether the amount of video memory (VRAM) on a given GPU will be enough for our needs. Spoiler alert: Oftentimes, it won't be, and some of the most popular GPUs from AMD and Nvidia just don't cut it anymore. If you want to be able to game at high settings, especially higher resolutions, you can't ignore VRAM.

VRAM is responsible for storing visual data while you play games, and as games get more complex, your GPU memory needs to deal with heavier loads. Higher resolutions increase pixel density, forcing the VRAM to process more data. It's not just raw VRAM that matters, but also the width of the bus interface that the GPU has. A GPU with lots of RAM but a narrow bus will have less memory bandwidth, which means slower data transfers between the GPU and the VRAM. In other words, the more complex your games (ray tracing, for example), the more VRAM your GPU needs.

Unfortunately, Nvidia and AMD continue selling GPUs that are less-than-perfect for what's yet to come in AAA gaming. Those are GPUs that will work fine for now, but in a couple of years, they might leave you frustrated. As a PC builder and tech journalist with over a decade of experience, I'll give you a few reasons to skip Nvidia's and AMD's 8 GB VRAM graphics cards, and show you some alternatives to pick instead.