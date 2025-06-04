3 Of The Best GPUs Under $300

When Nvidia revealed the RTX 5090 graphics card earlier this year, an asking price of $1,999 was less of a shock and more like a grim reality statement. The price hike trend is not exactly new, and neither is the supply crunch, but Nvidia quietly reiterated that graphics cards are now a dear investment. For folks on a budget, a current-gen GPU is a rarity. Additionally, it isn't a cakewalk finding an older GPU that could offer a decent balance of price and performance, especially if your budget can't cross the $300 mark.

That doesn't mean options don't exist, especially if you're averse to buying old and refurbished units. In fact, the entry-level is where you can stray away from Nvidia and still get a good value for the amount you part ways with. But before we dig into the options at hand, it's worth highlighting the compromises at hand. First, these cards are best suited for 1080p gaming at high or moderate graphics presets. You will also have to compromise on bells and whistles such as ray-tracing, textures, and realism in shadow renderings.

Down the line, you will find these budget cards in the "minimum" tier of game system requirements, instead of the "recommended" bracket, so keep that in mind. Also, we're zeroing down on the official MSRP, so the brand you go with might ask slightly higher than that.

