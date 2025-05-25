At this point in 2025, if you're on the hunt for a graphics card that doesn't break the bank, Intel's Arc B580 will repeatedly appear on recommendation lists by experts. It's almost surreal to witness, especially in a domain absolutely dominated by Nvidia at the top-end and AMD in the value-first GPU segment. Interestingly, the GPU turnaround from Intel could've arrived all the way back in 2009-10 if the Larrabee project wasn't cancelled.

In 2008, Intel dropped the first official teaser for Larrabee, a time when Nvidia and AMD had already established their dominance in the graphics industry. The hope was to develop a highly scalable graphics engine built atop the same fundamental design as CPUs, starting at an 8-core configuration and going all the way up to 48 cores, with almost linear scalability as one of its biggest benefits.

Sound familiar? Well, that's because Apple is doing something similar with its groundbreaking M-series silicon for Macs. The company's in-house UltraFusion tech allows it to link two baseline (M3 Max) processing units into a high-performance powerhouse (M3 Ultra) using thousands of high-speed connections.

So, why did Intel cancel such a promising project, especially at a time when x86 architecture was the undisputed champion in the game, from regular PC workloads to gaming? If you're familiar with Intel's history, the company has been beset with the curse of delays and slow development. In Larrabee's case, silicon and software development were so far behind schedule that the product's market launch would've made it an uncompetitive product.