13 Highly-Rated Custom Milwaukee Accessories You Can Find On Etsy
If your workshop looks like a sea of red and black, congratulations, you're a bona fide member of the Milwaukee tools fan club. The tools are fantastic on their own, but let's be honest, the real fun begins when you start customizing your setup. And what better way to do that than with custom-made accessories designed by your fellow Milwaukee enthusiasts? There's a whole universe of upgrades you never knew existed, and they're all just a click away on Etsy. The best part? You're bound to stumble across a few "Where has this been all my life?" items — and maybe a couple of impulse buys you'll still proudly defend.
Now, before we get into the good stuff, let's be crystal clear: These are all 100% unofficial accessories. They're not made, sold, or endorsed by Milwaukee in any way. They are custom, fan-made items created by independent sellers who just happen to love their tools as much as you do. Okay, with that out of the way, it's time for the fun part. We know you've got better things to do than spend your weekend scrolling, so we've gone treasure hunting for you. We sifted through all the digital clutter to unearth the real gems. Nothing made this list unless it had a rock-solid 4.5-star rating or higher, plus a chorus of reviews from real buyers basically saying, "Heck yes, this is awesome."
M18 tool organizer
Does this sound all too familiar? Tools and batteries piled up in drawers, chargers dangling precariously off shelves, and a daily frantic morning search for where you left your impact driver. If the answer's yes, you definitely need a custom M18 tool organizer from EliteMountsLLC. Despite the name, this isn't your average organizer. It's built from heavy-duty CNC-cut steel, with enough space for six Milwaukee M18 tools and their batteries, as well as a charger. The cherry on top? A bold red powder coat that's bright, tough, and guaranteed to make your garage look perfectly put together.
Beyond that, it comes with all the mounting hardware included, so you won't have to scramble to figure out what you need. It's the small things that matter, right? Buyers seem to agree, giving it an overall rating of 4.8 stars. There's only a handful of reviews, but they're all overwhelmingly positive. One reviewer says it's "well made and very functional," while another states that their "husband loves it," which is the ultimate seal of approval for any garage upgrade. Basically, if your tools had a dream home, this would be it.
Packout XL lock
Your Packout tower looks like a thing of beauty. It's neat, stacked, color-coordinated perfection. But here's the thing: it's also a magnet for attention. And not the "Nice tools, bro" kind, either. More like the "I could use a new impact" kind. Fortunately, there's a solution: the Packout XL lock from CarnsDesigns. These custom 3D-printed locks snap right into the release latch of your Packout XL toolbox or XL cooler. They're lightweight, easy to install, and sold individually or in multipacks, perfect if you've built a red-and-black tower tall enough to need its own zip code.
With a 4.7-star rating, it's clear buyers love these locks, offering high praise like "Works perfectly" and "Good quality product." One fan even said it made their Packout feel "complete." That's high praise in the unofficial Milwaukee mod world. One small catch, as the saying goes, a lock mostly keeps the honest people honest. A buyer noted that while the lock works, it probably wouldn't take much to "break them off." But if you've ever watched the LockPickingLawyer, you know that's pretty much the case for every lock ever made (including a $330 smart lock sold by Apple). This is about deterring opportunistic thieves, not stopping Ocean's Eleven.
Packout folding bracket
You know that awkward dance. You're on the job site, you've got your Packout toolbox stack, and you just need a stable spot to put your screws, tape, or M12 impact while you work. You end up balancing everything on the top lid, or worse, kneeling on the ground. If that's your reality, the folding bracket from PackibleTool is the "why-doesn't-this-come-standard?" mod you've been waiting for. It bolts to the side of your main stack and is designed to hold a half-width box (like one or two slim organizers). But here's the magic trick: It folds out, giving you a stable tray to work from. It's how to finally get the tiny, pop-up workbench you've always wished you had.
Buyers are absolutely losing it over this thing, earning it a massive 4.9-star rating. One reviewer summed up the hype perfectly: "BEST MOD EVER!" (their caps, not ours). Others confirm it's "Really sturdy and high quality" and that the "fit and function [are] superb." And that's no shocker, because this unofficial folding bracket is built from heavy metal materials, not cheap plastic. It's one of those upgrades that makes you wonder how you ever managed without it, and once you've got it, you'll never go back.
Packout bin dividers
Don't you love the moment when you crack open your Packout organizer looking for a few screws, and it's like staring into a hardware snow globe, with bolts, washers, wire nuts — all living together in chaotic harmony? Yeah, we didn't think so. Fortunately, Northwoods3DPrinting came up with a simple yet brilliant solution: Packout bin dividers.
They're 3D printed in the U.S. using PLA material, but the true genius here is the customization. You can split your bins into two, three, four, or even six sections, depending on what you're storing. Need tiny compartments for screws? Done. Want larger sections for bigger hardware? No problem. They're sold individually, so you can mix and match to create exactly the setup you need. Plus, they come in red or black to match (or contrast with) your Packout aesthetic.
It's no wonder buyers are raving, giving these dividers a 4.9-star rating and calling them "perfect fit," "awesome product," and "great quality." One even said, "Love love love them!" (which might be the most emotion anyone's ever had for dividers). They're not going to completely change your life, but when everything finally stays where it should, you get to enjoy pure organizational bliss.
Magnet battery holder
If you're like most people, you have a battery-to-tool ratio that is wildly out of control. You get a new kit, you get a new battery. You buy a "tool only" tool ... and then buy another battery just in case. Even if you have a cool wall rack for your tools, you still have a small army of batteries sitting on your workbench. So, where do you put all your beloved M18 batteries?
Enter this unofficial magnetic battery holder from OverlyEngineered (a name that absolutely delivers on its promise). It's a 3D-printed ABS plastic holder designed to magnetically stick to any metal surface, like the side of your toolbox, a lift post, or your rolling cart. The last one's a huge deal if you're mobile because now your batteries travel with you while staying completely organized and out of the way.
The reviews? Perfect 5-star rating across the board. Buyers love it for its "strong magnets," "perfect fit," and "amazing quality," with one reviewer summing it up perfectly: "This thing STICKS." The seller even gets top marks for customer service. When one unit arrived broken, they immediately shipped a replacement free of charge. You really don't find customer service like that anymore.
Magnetic battery cover
Tired of playing "Find the impact driver" at various points throughout your workday? What if your tools could just stick themselves to metal surfaces while you work? Great news! They can with the Mag-Boot by Print3dInserts. It's a replacement cover for your Milwaukee M12 High Output XC5.0 battery, with two beastly 150-pound magnets embedded inside. The result? You can stick your tool (battery-first) to just about any metal surface while you work.
The kit comes with everything you need: the 3D-printed PETG cover, four screws, two magnets, and you can choose whether or not to add a T10 security bit for installation (for a small extra charge). And you can pick from a rainbow of colors to match or contrast with your tools. Want red? Black? Something more adventurous? They've got options.
This thing is rocking an impressive 4.9-star rating (from a Star Seller, no less), and buyers are totally smitten. The consensus in the reviews is that these magnets are no joke. You'll see "good magnets" and "I would buy again" all over the comments. Don't have the XC5.0? Just tap into your DIY spirit, like one clever buyer who added a bit of foam to make it fit other M12 batteries.
Magnetic bit holder
You know the drill: You're in the middle of a job, you need a Phillips head, then a square drive, then back to Phillips, and suddenly you're doing the pocket-pat dance looking for your mysteriously disappearing bits. It's the worst. The solution? An unofficial magnetic bit holder from DPproductions. Lovingly known as the Bit Bank, this mod attaches directly to your Milwaukee M12 Fuel Gen3 Impact Driver, keeping up to six of your most-used bits within reach.
Here's the fun part: You're the designer. First, choose from several strong 3D filaments: standard PLA, hardy PETG, or the elite glass-filled nylon. Then, it's magnet time. At this point, let the reviews guide you, and they say the "Double w/ External" magnet is the only way to fly. It doubles the slots' magnetic power and adds an external magnet on top for holding screws, sockets, and more. Want to max out the utility? Mount one on each side of your driver for room to stash twelve bits and all your extras. With that move, you'll join over 350 happy buyers who have already chimed in to give this a stellar 4.9-star rating. And you'll probably end up saying the same thing one reviewer did: "Can't imagine using my drill without this!"
Air intake cover
Okay, let's talk about the M18 Compact Blower's dirty little secret: it's a clothes-eating monster. Its powerful intake will happily suck in your shirt, shorts, or anything else that dares to come too close. Annoying doesn't even begin to cover it. But for just over a buck, this 3D-printed air intake cover from acmcstudios solves the problem permanently. This simple pressure-fit cover redirects airflow around the edges, stopping the vacuum effect that turns your workwear into a snack. The install? No tools required; simply snap the three tabs around the outer ring, and you're done.
With a 4.8-star rating and over 1,200 sold, it's clearly doing its job. The reviews tell you everything you need to know. One buyer said, "Clips right on and will hopefully fix the most obnoxious problem with these blowers!" Another mentioned, "Worked great, no more sucking up my shirt." Multiple people praised the perfect fit and noted that it doesn't impede performance. One buyer said they were ready to sell their blower out of frustration until this attachment proved to be "the perfect fix." Crisis averted.
Leaf blower velocity nozzle
Want to make your M18 leaf blower even more powerful? You're in luck, because this custom velocity nozzle from TripleJEngineering turns your blower into a focused air cannon. Those stubborn, wet leaf piles that laugh at your regular blower? Not laughing anymore. It cuts through gutter gunk like nobody's business. And if you have a light dusting of snow, just walk your driveway and watch it disappear. The shovel stays in the garage where it belongs.
Sounds too good to be true? The 4.5-star rating says otherwise, as do the positive reviews. "There's certainly more velocity! Those leaves didn't know what hit 'em," raves one user. Another confirms it's a "noticeable difference" that "kicks it up" from the already powerful stock setup. While most buyers report excellent fit and function, one noted that print quality can vary slightly, but they assure readers it doesn't affect performance.
One thing to keep in mind is that the velocity nozzle was made for the Milwaukee 2724-20 M18 Fuel blower. If you have the dual-battery model, it won't click in place (though one resourceful buyer used tape to make it work). Hey, if it takes a little creativity to achieve leaf-blasting perfection, so be it.
M12 ratchet switch
The M12 ratchet is a total game-changer. It's also home to possibly the most frustrating, teeny-tiny, recessed direction switch known to humankind. It's like Milwaukee designed it just to test your patience. The brilliant (and 100% unofficial) magnetic switch cap from BrianBuilds3D is the simple, elegant solution. It just snaps right on top using strong magnets and gives you a real, adult-sized knob to grab. It's so simple, it's genius. It comes in red, black, or pink, with slim or standard thickness options, as well as a version designed to fit directly over the protective boot.
With a 4.9-star rating from hundreds of buyers, it's a certified must-have. Need proof? The comments section reads like fan mail. One person said, "Love this little thing! Holds on tight. Easy to read. Makes the e-ratchet so much easier to use." Another mentioned they can now switch directions with gloves on, finally. Other people said it "solves a critical flaw in an otherwise fantastic tool" and called it "useful beyond measure." Oh, and don't be surprised when a tiny 3D-printed animal shows up with your order. 10/10, no notes.
Rocket light tool rack
Your Milwaukee Rocket Light is already a jobsite hero, shining bright when you need it most. But is it truly living up to its full potential? Probably not. Right now, it's taking up valuable floor space, with all its vertical real estate on the pole going completely to waste. You're lighting up your tools, but they're still scattered here, there, and everywhere. But with the unofficial tool rack by MG6Makes, all that changes. This red aluminum rack clamps onto the post, giving you space for your most-used tools, parts bin, and Bluetooth speaker. Feeling fancy? Add a J hook or two to tame all your cords and hoses.
As for what buyers think? Yep, a straight 5-star rating. One enthusiastic buyer said, "The light should come with this standard!" The seller actually uses its own rack constantly, even at backyard parties for stacking drinks and phones. Another reviewer praised the exceptional quality, from materials to finishing touches. Customer service gets consistent praise too, with buyers noting the seller goes "above and beyond." Honestly, it doesn't get much better than that.
Flex toolbox locking wheels
If you own a Flex Stack Pack or Flex Rolling Drawer toolbox, you already know the struggle: It's great for storage, but moving it around? Not so much. The whole "tilt-and-pull" maneuver is a total drag, especially when you're just trying to slide it a few feet in a tight hallway. The fix comes from a shop with a name you won't forget: PackoutPorn's unofficial Flex toolbox locking wheels. They're called "Wookie Locking Wheels" (yes, really), and it's a set of three-inch locking casters that attach to the front of your box. Just like that, your two-wheeler becomes a four-wheel dolly. Awesome.
The seller's description says it saves you from looking like a "confused penguin on roller skates," and honestly, they're not wrong. This 4.6-star mod is a certified game-changer. Buyers are ecstatic, with one saying, "I think it totally changed an item I already liked," and another confirming it's an "amazing addition that is saving me [from] back, arm, and wrist pains." Sound familiar? If your Flex toolbox is currently stuck in one spot because moving it is too much of a pain (literally), these wheels might just save the day.
Vacuum bag filter attachment mod
The M18 two-gallon vacuum is a handy, portable dust-eater. But it's not all sunshine and spotless floors. Go bagless, and you'll be cleaning your filter more than your work area. And good luck finding Milwaukee's own bags without paying a small fortune. The unofficial vacuum bag filter attachment from SuctionEqualsSafety solves both problems by allowing you to use inexpensive 2.0- to 2.5-gallon replacement filter bags instead.
The kit includes a robust ABS/PVC adapter, and yeah, it requires one simple but permanent mod: You'll need to trim about 1/4" off the end of your vacuum hose (there's even a helpful video guide). It sounds scarier than it is, and the perfect 5-star rating from dozens of buyers confirms it's a genius move. The reviews are a chorus of relief: "Great product [that] makes this vacuum better," and "Works like a charm." One buyer, initially hesitant about the hose trim, concluded it was a "minor inconvenience" for a solution that "did the trick." In short, a little snip now saves you a lot of filter scrubbing later. Totally worth the cut.
How we found the best Milwaukee accessories on Etsy
Each of these Etsy finds earned its spot for a reason. We looked for unofficial Milwaukee-compatible gear that stood out for its uniqueness and genuine usefulness. Every custom item on this list holds a 4.5-star rating or higher, backed by real buyer reviews praising its quality, fit, or smart design. We aimed for a mix of handmade storage solutions, clever mounts, and small-but-smart tool mods. That way, you can find something worth adding to your collection, whether you want to organize your garage or get your tools ready for the next big project.