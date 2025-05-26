Flex Stack Pack Toolboxes: What To Know Before You Buy
One of the most frustrating experiences during a home project is knowing you have the tool required, but can't find it. Whether you're a professional, hobbyist, or occasional weekend warrior, tool organization is paramount. You can opt from several easy DIY storage options to help organize your tools, but ready-made solutions like the Flex Stack Pack have also been gaining notoriety.
The Flex Stack Pack 3-Piece Storage System describes three tool boxes: a rolling tool box (the largest of the three that includes wheels), a medium box, and a suitcase tool box (the smallest of the three). These tool boxes stack securely with clips and can be rolled around as one piece, or separated for transport as needed, with a 250 pound capacity.
Within the Flex Stack Pack tool boxes, you'll also get convenient storage compartments for a variety of tools, fasteners, and other small project necessities. For example, the rolling box can easily accommodate multiple powered hand tools like circular saws, drills, band saws, and their batteries.
What do reviews say about the Flex Stack Pack Toolboxes?
Feedback on the Flex toolboxes is largely positive from both professional review outlets and customers alike. For instance, the Flex Stack Pack 3-Piece Storage System has over 360 reviews on Lowe's website from buyers, and sits at a 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviews tout its durable construction, capacity, and the added touches of features like rubber tires versus the plastic offered on other brands.
However, a few frustrated customers revealed that when lifting the lid of the tool boxes, water was able to spill inside due to the design. Unfortunately, in a few cases, this moisture caused some of their tools to rust as a result.
Pro Tool Reviews praised the locks on the Flex that allow the boxes to stack securely, admitting they were less cumbersome than competitors' offerings. In addition, other review outlets appreciated the built-in lifts, which hold the lids open, and the fact that Flex offers a comprehensive catalog of official add-ons to get even more functionality out of the stack pack. Did you know this brand also makes tools? Here are several Flex power tools you'll want for your next DIY project.
Are the Flex Stack Pack Toolboxes right for you?
While the Flex stackable toolboxes certainly do provide a compelling option for those looking to organize and more easily transport their tools, it's not the cheapest choice, sitting at $349. In fact, Milwaukee's rolling tool boxes, with comparable features, are available from Home Depot for $329. If you're on a budget, and don't need more than a 100-pound weight capacity, the Husky 22 inch Connect Rolling System Tool Box is under $100 and is also reviewed positively by users.
Another stackable option from Klein called the MODBOX offers some interesting features not found on other units. For example, each toolbox lid features a built-in tape measure and slot for material to sit. An electrician, for instance, could easily measure out short lengths of PVC conduit pipe right on the toolbox itself. Another unique benefit of the Klein is the included slots for levels. In contrast, Flex offers storage options for levels, however it's an add-on product at an extra cost.
Ultimately, while Flex does offer well-reviewed stackable tool boxes with many advantages, they do come at a higher price point than some other alternatives. Although, judging from the ample amount of satisfied customers, many consider the Flex a worthwhile investment.