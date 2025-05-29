Where Are Milwaukee Packout Toolboxes Made?
With their signature red color and distinctive white logo, Milwaukee products have earned a substantial following thanks to their quality and durability. With over 100 years of manufacturing experience, the brand has continuously produced reliable and heavy-duty tools that are popular for both DIY enthusiasts and professional tradesmen. Best known for its hand and power tools, Milwaukee offers a wide product category that also includes workwear, outdoor power equipment, and the Packout storage system. Made in Israel, the Milwaukee Packout toolboxes are a line of robust tool storage cases for transporting, organizing, and safely storing tools and other items.
First released in September 2017, the inaugural set of the Milwaukee Packout system included just eight products. Today, the Packout line is a lot bigger and has diversified to include organizers, racks and holders, rolling storage, pre-assembled kits, accessories, totes, and even a convenient and useful backpack line called the Packout. The Milwaukee Packout line is made in collaboration with Keter Home and Garden Products, an Israel-based company specializing in resin-based lifestyle and outdoor products such as gardening supplies, patio furniture, and storage options.
Keter provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) services for brands like Milwaukee and others by helping in the design, engineering, and manufacture of the branded products through its own network of 29 production facilities located in Israel, Europe, and the United States. The company's biggest customer is Home Depot, and it's also engaged with tool brands like Ridgid and Craftsman. Keter also manufactures its own line of storage products, including toolbox storage solutions.
An organized and durable storage system
Milwaukee products are sold worldwide, and to meet the regional sales demand, the company has extended its manufacturing capabilities across various countries. This then helps optimize the logistics, supply chain, and production required by the large volume and variety of its products. Milwaukee operates several manufacturing facilities in America and other countries, and Keter will sometimes partner with other companies for the development and manufacturing of some of its products.
Within the United States, Milwaukee's main manufacturing facilities are located in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and another in Greenwood, Mississippi — its biggest plant in the country to date. Its other U.S. plants are located in Mukwonago and West Bend, both located in Wisconsin. Outside of America, there are factories in China (which make the saws, including the Sawzall line), Germany (where the M18 cordless tool systems are built) and other similar facilities are located in Mexico, Vietnam, and Taiwan. While not all Milwaukee merchandise is made in the United States, the high level of quality and performance of each product remains the same, regardless of its manufacturing origin.
This commitment to quality is why the company can charge a premium, as Milwaukee products are known to be more expensive than other brands, and the Milwaukee Packout modular tool storage system is no exception. Similar storage systems from competing brands are cheaper, including Kobalt, Ryobi, and Hart, which offer the same level of functionality and features. However, despite Milwaukee Packout's high price point, people who are in need of a long-lasting and professional-grade tool storage system may consider the long-term value as worth the expense.