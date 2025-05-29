Where Are Milwaukee Packout Toolboxes Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their signature red color and distinctive white logo, Milwaukee products have earned a substantial following thanks to their quality and durability. With over 100 years of manufacturing experience, the brand has continuously produced reliable and heavy-duty tools that are popular for both DIY enthusiasts and professional tradesmen. Best known for its hand and power tools, Milwaukee offers a wide product category that also includes workwear, outdoor power equipment, and the Packout storage system. Made in Israel, the Milwaukee Packout toolboxes are a line of robust tool storage cases for transporting, organizing, and safely storing tools and other items.

First released in September 2017, the inaugural set of the Milwaukee Packout system included just eight products. Today, the Packout line is a lot bigger and has diversified to include organizers, racks and holders, rolling storage, pre-assembled kits, accessories, totes, and even a convenient and useful backpack line called the Packout. The Milwaukee Packout line is made in collaboration with Keter Home and Garden Products, an Israel-based company specializing in resin-based lifestyle and outdoor products such as gardening supplies, patio furniture, and storage options.

Keter provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) services for brands like Milwaukee and others by helping in the design, engineering, and manufacture of the branded products through its own network of 29 production facilities located in Israel, Europe, and the United States. The company's biggest customer is Home Depot, and it's also engaged with tool brands like Ridgid and Craftsman. Keter also manufactures its own line of storage products, including toolbox storage solutions.

