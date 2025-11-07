5 Japanese Cars With The Worst Resale Value In 2025

Depreciation can be both a positive and a negative, it all depends on when you are buying the car. If you're shopping for something three or five years old, then great news, depreciation will have sapped away at much of the car's value, and you'll be able to pick up something in good condition, with reasonable miles, for 60, 50, or even 40% of its original purchase price.

However, if you're the first customer, then prepare to take a bit of a hit. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a new car will drop around 30% of its value within the first two years, and that's provided you keep it maintained and in good condition. A $50,000 car, then, could be worth just $35,000 after just two years on the road.

Some cars depreciate more than others, and so if you're in the market for a new ride, it's worth having an idea of the expected future value your car will retain. This article focuses specifically on Japanese cars with appearances from brands such as Toyota, Lexus, and Nissan. Traditionally, Japanese brands actually perform very well when it comes to retaining value, but there are always exceptions. Entries have been ranked in order of their residual values after five years, with the worst performers being saved until last.