13 New Makita Tools And Kits At Home Depot That Should Be On Your Radar
As one of the top-ranked brands out there today, Makita carries serious weight in the power tool space. Founded in 1915, Makita has spent more than a century refining products for pros and hobbyists that cut, drill, grind, and build. DeWalt is known for its rugged feel and jobsite dominance, and Milwaukee for aggressive innovation for trade specialists, but Makita has built its reputation on balance. That means thoughtful ergonomic design and quieter brushless motors in a package that doesn't wear you out after a long day of work.
A blend of power and finesse keeps Makita a favorite for electricians, carpenters, remodelers, and finish trades who value precision and durability. Landscapers and outdoor pros also lean on Makita's expanding cordless OPE lineup, and DIYers often find the brand approachable. Ask around in recent years, and you'll hear the same models come up again and again, including the compact 18V LXT line of drills and impact drivers or the beefy 40V max XGT tools that finally make corded power feel optional.
Those themes set the stage for Makita's newest wave of gear for 2025. We combed Home Depot to find 13 fresh additions to the Makita lineup, keeping an eye on functionality, cost, specs, and critical reception. These 13 new tools and kits at Home Depot are worth putting on your radar.
40 V Max XGT 16‑5/16″ Circular Saw
Makita's 40V Max XGT 16-5/16″ Circular Saw is a monster of a tool and easily one of the biggest highlights in the brand's lineup. It's billed as a large circular saw, and it lives up to the hype with a blade that can rip through massive stock in a single pass. Cutting depths sit at 6-1/4″ at 90° and 4-3/16″ at 45°, meaning it's made for tackling beams, LVLs, timbers, and other big-material jobs that would normally demand a corded setup. It still runs on Makita's XGT 40V platform, so any user gets the power and runtime they need without dragging an extension cord around the site.
This saw is built with framers, roofers, and heavy construction crews in mind — or anyone who's moving large wood all day and needs a serious workhorse to keep pace. Makita claims it's up to 30% faster than its corded counterpart, and with the right 5.0Ah battery, you can get dozens of heavy cuts before swapping packs. Thoughtful touches like an electric brake and bevel lock make it safer and quicker to use. The bare tool costs $1,409 at Home Depot, or more if you want the full kit with battery and charger.
40 V Max XGT 6″ Pruning Saw
Up next on our list of new notables is Makita's 40V Max XGT 6″ Pruning Saw. This tool proves that not every cordless powerhouse has to be massive to make an impact. It's a compact handheld saw designed for quick cuts, clean trims, and light limbing jobs that would normally require dragging around a chainsaw or breaking out hand tools. With its 6-inch guide bar and a chain speed that makes short work of small branches, it's built to streamline landscaping and property maintenance without the fatigue of running a full-size saw. It weighs 4.6 pounds with the battery.
What makes this pruning saw special is how much work it can handle on a single charge. With a 2.5Ah 40V pack, Makita claims up to 400 cuts through 2-inch cedar. That's plenty for backyard clean-ups, orchard upkeep, or a day of trail maintenance. It also features tool-free chain adjustment, which is a small but welcome perk that keeps downtime to a minimum. As for pricing, this starts at $284 for the bare tool.
18 V LXT X‑Lock Angle Grinder
Makita's 18V LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder is one of those tools that feels small in the hand but makes a big difference once users start working. On the surface, it's a cordless 4-1/2″ to 5″ grinder powered by Makita's brushless motor, delivering 8,500 RPM for cutting, grinding, and finishing jobs. But the real story here is the X-Lock system. Instead of fumbling with spanners or locking nuts, wheels snap on with a click and pop off with a simple lever pull. That means switching from a cutoff wheel to a flap disc or a diamond blade takes seconds, and that kind of time savings adds up fast with prolonged use.
This angle grinder includes Active Feedback-Sensing Technology (AFT) that automatically shuts the motor down if the wheel binds or stalls, reducing the risk of kickback. Makita's Star Protection computer controls guard against overheating and overloading, too. Its overall length is a tick over 16 inches, and it weighs 7.9 pounds with the battery. The Makita is a handy tool whether you're a welder cleaning up bead lines, a plumber cutting pipe, or a casual user tackling concrete or tile. Priced around $179 as a bare tool, it's an easy upgrade for anyone already invested in the LXT system.
18 V LXT Cordless Oscillating Multi‑Tool
An addition to our list that's earned its keep for versatility and function is Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool. Powered by the popular 18V LXT battery platform, it delivers a variable speed range from 6,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute with a 3.2-degree oscillation angle. That means it can cut, sand, scrape, and plunge through a surprising variety of materials with confidence. The ergonomics are no afterthought, with a slim barrel grip and soft-start switch that helps reduce fatigue during longer projects. At under 5 pounds with a battery attached, it's light enough to maneuver overhead or in cramped spaces.
Swap accessories quickly, and you can go from trimming door jambs for new flooring to scraping away grout or flush-cutting nails in seconds to a few minutes. Remodelers, plumbers, electricians, and finish carpenters will all find it useful as a problem-solver when other tools are too big or too specialized. At $159 for the bare tool, it's a cost-effective way to add utility to a Makita 18V lineup. We called it one of the five best oscillating multi-tools on the market from any top tool brand this year.
18 V Sub-Compact Brushless StarlockMax Multi-Tool
Makita's 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless StarlockMax Multi-Tool is a relatively new arrival that proves that size doesn't always equal strength. The cordless oscillating tool is engineered to deliver the same cutting, sanding, and scraping power you'd expect from a full-sized model, but in a smaller, lighter package that's easier to control in tight spaces. The brushless motor drives a variable speed range of 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute, and, paired with the 3.6-degree oscillation angle, it cuts fast and cleanly through wood, drywall, flooring, and other materials. Anti-vibration technology makes long sessions more comfortable, and at under 4 pounds bare, it reduces fatigue when you're reaching overhead or working at odd angles.
What really sets this tool apart is the StarlockMax accessory interface. It's a pro-grade system designed for the most aggressive blades and pads, which means it can push harder without worrying about fit or stability. Swapping accessories is also tool-free and nearly effortless. For finish carpenters, remodelers, plumbers, and anyone else who wants a versatile problem-solver, this is it. And since it's part of Makita's 18V LXT lineup, you can drop it right into an existing battery ecosystem. Expect to pay around $249 for the bare tool.
18 V LXT Sub‑Compact 2‑Piece Combo Kit
Makita's 18 V LXT Sub-Compact 2-Piece Combo Kit brings heavyweight capability in feather-light form. It's a pick for anyone working in tight spaces or for those who just want to carry less bulk without sacrificing system compatibility. This kit includes a 5-7/8″ brushless driver-drill that weighs about 2.9 lb, plus a 5-1/4″ long, 2.6 lb brushless impact driver. Both tools live on Makita's 18 V LXT platform, so if you've already got batteries and a charger, you're good to go.
What makes this kit special is how it blends compact size with pro-grade features. The driver-drill offers a two-speed transmission and delivers up to 350 in-lb of torque, while the impact driver delivers up to 1,240 in-lb of max torque and includes an assist mode (A-Mode) to help prevent screw cam-out or cross-threading. At around $239 for the bare tool combo kit, this is some substantial value. For users with a workflow that's less all-day demolition and more precision installation and finishing, this kit keeps it in the 18 V ecosystem without dragging full-sized grips and weights.
18 V LXT Brushless Cordless 2‑Piece Combo Kit
If you're looking to upgrade your toolkit without going overboard on price, Makita's 18 V LXT Brushless 2-Piece Combo Kit hits the sweet spot. This kit includes a serious driver-drill and an impact driver, both powered by brushless motors optimized for runtime. Makita claims the hammer driver-drill is ready to take on wood, metal, or light masonry in the full-sized variant, while the impact driver brings roughly 1,250 in-lb of torque. Because it's built on Makita's massive 18 V LXT battery ecosystem, you get compatibility with hundreds of tools.
Brushless motors run cooler, last longer, and deliver more work per charge. The combo is a brilliant start or upgrade for garage and house applications, providing core tools that cover endless situations. They can be used for finish carpentry, general contracting, or any DIY project. Whether it's drilling structural holes, driving long screws, or building out a workspace, this is a capable foundation kit. It's currently priced at $359.
18 V LXT Brushless 1/4 Variable Speed Impact Driver
The Makita 18 V LXT Brushless 1/4″ Variable Speed Impact Driver is a compact powerhouse that any pro or serious DIYer will want on their belt. At 5″ long and weighing about 3.3 lbs with a battery, it delivers muscle without bulk. Its brushless motor pumps out up to 1,460 in-lbs of max torque, with a speed range of 0–2,900 RPM and 0–3,500 IPM, giving you the versatility to handle everything from driving long structural screws to trimming fasteners on the job site.
What makes this tool especially useful is its size-to-performance ratio. It's specifically designed for tight spaces and overhead applications where a bulky driver would throw off your balance. The 1/4″ hex chuck means you can swap bits fast and keep moving. If you're already invested in Makita's 18 V LXT battery ecosystem, this impact driver is a seamless plug-in upgrade. Priced around $119 for the bare tool (battery & charger sold separately), it offers high value for anyone looking to upgrade their toolkit without overwhelming it.
18 V LXT Brushless Compact Router
This compact router from Makita is a game-changer for woodworkers, trimmers, and anyone who wants precision cuts without a tether. It's built on the 18 V LXT platform and packs a brushless motor capable of variable speed from 10,000 to 30,000 RPM. That range provides the flexibility to match the material and bit for routing hardwood, making dovetails, trimming cabinet edges, or laying flooring. The rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system adds that pro-level accuracy. Users set their depth once, lock it in, and then they're not constantly fussing over micro-adjustments. It's wrapped in an aluminum base and housing for durability and accuracy, and the dual LEDs help keep a work surface lit in tighter corners or under overhangs.
Cabinetmakers, furniture builders, finish-carpentry folks, and casual users who've committed to woodworking or the Makita battery ecosystem will love its cordless freedom with cord-level control. The price for the bare tool currently sits at $199, though full kit versions with battery and charger cost more.
18 V LXT Cordless Cut‑Out Saw
The Makita 18 V LXT Cordless Cut-Out Saw is on our list of new notables because it's a precision-cutting maestro designed for tasks where cords and big saws just slow you down. With a no-load speed of 30,000 RPM and compatibility with both 1/8″ and 1/4″ collets, this tool is above expectations. It's built with a slim body (just about 2 and 1/4 inches in diameter) and keeps the length around 12 3/8 inches, making it ideal for overhead or tight-cabinet cuts where space is limited. It weighs 4.2 lbs with the battery.
Drywall professionals cutting outlet or fixture openings, plumbers or HVAC techs needing to plunge-cut in framing, and finish carpenters who want to make flush cuts or contours without resorting to a jigsaw will find this tool valuable to their kit. Its profile is what makes it special, plus you're not tied to extension cords or outlets, yet you still get the feel of a high-speed cut-out tool. Features like toolless depth adjustment and quick bit changes further make it jobsite-smart. And since it's part of the 18 V LXT ecosystem, it slides neatly into an existing battery lineup. Price lands at $259 for the bare tool.
18 V LXT Cordless Blower
Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Blower is one of those tools you don't realize you need until you have it. Designed to run on the same batteries that power hundreds of other Makita tools, it delivers impressive cleanup performance in a lightweight, cordless package. At full blast, the compact blower can produce air speeds of up to 116 miles per hour with a maximum airflow of about 459 CFM, giving it more than enough muscle to clear sawdust, leaves, or debris around a jobsite or garage. Even with that power, it weighs just over 4 pounds with a battery attached, making it easy to carry and maneuver for extended periods.
The form factor is another highlight. At around 33 inches long with an ergonomic handle, it's slim enough to fit between studs, under workbenches, or around vehicles. The convenience is the true standout aspect. There are no cords to trip over, no gas engines to maintain. It's just grab a charged 18V pack and go. Priced around $149 as a bare tool, it's top-ranked among casual users who bought theirs on Amazon.
18 V LXT Compact Impact Driver Kit
Makita's 18 V LXT Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit is second-last on our list and brings serious fastening strength into a compact, battery-compatible package. Built around a brushless motor designed for runtime and cooling, it delivers power and versatility that handles screws, lag bolts, cabinet fasteners, and general construction. Because this is a full kit, you've got a fast-charging LXT battery, a charger, and the driver included, unlike many of the bare tools on this list. No major additional purchases are needed, even for new Makita users, and existing Makita users will have another charger and battery around.
This is the kind of tool to grab when you want to tighten a bunch of fasteners efficiently, switch bits quickly, and not worry about being tied to a cord or losing momentum mid-job. Finish carpenters, remodelers, or casual users working on custom builds or installations will find the kit checks the boxes. It's priced around $169 and could be a good option for users building an 18V lineup.
18 V LXT Cordless Compact 2‑Piece Combo Kit
Makita's 18 V LXT Cordless Compact 2-Piece Combo Kit is designed for anyone who wants pro-level performance without lugging around bulky tools. The kit includes a compact driver-drill and an equally slim impact driver, both built on the widely used 18 V LXT platform. The driver-drill measures under 6 inches and weighs 3.3 pounds, while the impact driver weighs 2.8 pounds. Together, they offer capability in a light, easy-to-manage package.
The real advantage here is the balance between size and power. The driver-drill delivers up to 480 in-lbs of torque for general fastening and drilling, while the impact driver pushes out up to 1,460 in-lbs with an assist mode that helps prevent cam-out and cross-threading. That makes this combo especially valuable for overhead installs, cabinetry work, framing in tight areas, or mobile repair jobs where space and weight matter. And since they're part of Makita's 18 V lineup, they slot right into a huge family of batteries and chargers you might already own. Priced around $189, it's a great way to expand your LXT collection with compact tools that don't skimp on performance.
Methodology
We focused on Makita models that bring meaningful improvements in ergonomics and runtime. We prioritized tools that expand what users can do with either the 18V LXT or the 40V max XGT platform, with an eye toward options that will matter to both professionals and casual users. That meant looking for standouts like compact drivers that compete with top performers from competitors, cordless saws and grinders that rival corded performance, and cleaning or finishing tools that add real versatility. We balanced the list across woodworking, landscaping, finishing, and general jobsite needs to provide a complete picture of Makita's latest innovations.