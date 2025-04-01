Is Your Makita Tool An Original Or A Fake? There May Only Be One Real Way To Know

Even in a business landscape chock-full of quality competitors, Makita has remained a major name in power tools. The brand's catalogue includes everything from the basics like drills and saws, to more unique equipment needed for specific jobs. It continues to innovate, too, with several new Makita tools released in 2025 worth adding to your collection. Unfortunately, counterfeit Makita tools have seeped their way into the marketplace, and there's no guaranteed way to spot them. In fact, the company itself only recommends one way of avoiding such products altogether.

Makita takes calls from 8:00 am to 7:45 pm EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-462-5482. Per a discussion had over its technical support customer service line, pinpointing fake merchandise isn't as simple as finding the serial number on your Makita tool or battery and running it through a database to identify it as a genuine product. The folks behind the brand just recommend being mindful of the source you're buying Makita products from. If it seems untrustworthy, or the price is too good to be true, you're likely looking at fraudulent merchandise. Avoid the likes of eBay and stick with reputable sites and stores like Home Depot if you want to avoid fakes.

If you're concerned a tool you have currently isn't the real deal, you're not totally out of luck. While convincing, fakes aren't perfect, featuring some tells that could reveal their counterfeit origin.

