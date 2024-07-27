How To Find The Serial Number On Your Makita Tool Or Battery

There are plenty of useful Makita products that come in handy for daily projects and contract work. However, it's important to ensure that you not only maintain your tools but also register them and know what to do if they stop working. To do this, you'll need some information upfront. One important detail is your Makita tool's model number, which is the number you share with anyone else who also purchased the same tool. For example, the Makita 18V LXT Blower, a useful tool in Makita's Outdoor Adventure line, has the model number ADBU05Z.

However, each tool that rolls off the assembly line also has a serial number, which is the identification that separates one tool from another, even if they have the same model number. Aside from the model number, the serial number is the most important piece of information to have when registering your tool. It's recommended that you complete the registration process, but even if you don't, you'll still want to have it in a spreadsheet or written down somewhere you won't lose it.

To register any Makita tool, request a repair, or submit a rebate, you need to sign up as a member on the Makita website. Registering your tool is important because if you have to activate the tool's warranty for any reason, it can be traced back to your specific purchase with your product's unique identification. Additionally, if there are any recalls on the tool, Makita can easily reach out to you to let you know. Lastly, having your serial number registered will also assist if your tool were to get stolen.