3 Car Brands That Offer Apple CarPlay Ultra (Or Plan To Include Access To It Soon)

While CarPlay is mostly limited to a car's infotainment screen, CarPlay Ultra is deeply integrated into its systems. With Ultra, both the infotainment screen and the driver display are controlled by Apple. That includes the car's gauges and dials, controls for core functions like the air conditioning, and seat adjustments — in short, virtually all key functions are handled via Apple's UI.

We put CarPlay Ultra through its paces shortly after its launch and found these changes to be a step forward in some ways and less than impressive in others. While our CarPlay Ultra-equipped Aston Martin responded quickly and smoothly to commands issued via Apple's system, it wasn't infallible. When our reviewer turned their phone off to simulate the device unexpectedly losing power, the system needed to be re-paired with the phone before it could be used again.

CarPlay Ultra also offers drivers the ability to customize the driver display to their liking, with Apple working with individual carmakers to create display options that blend with the car's interior design. Drivers can also view the map on the same screen as the instrument cluster, although only Apple Maps is allowed — Waze and Google Maps are both still relegated to the infotainment screen.