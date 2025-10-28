A Brief History Of The Sons Of Silence Motorcycle Club

When people talk about outlaw motorcycle clubs in the U.S., they often speak of a "Big Four" that consists of the Hells Angels, Pagans, Outlaws, and Bandidos. Commonly accused of drug trafficking and other illegal activities (often falling under the purview of the RICO Act), the world of outlaw MCs is a complex one, with a seemingly endless list of smaller and lesser-known MCs working with and against the "Big Four."

One of these somewhat lesser-known MCs is the Sons of Silence. That said, the Sons of Silence, while not quite as notorious as the Big Four, carries enough weight to be mentioned alongside the "Big Four" in U.S. government literature. In fact, alongside the Mongols, the Sons of Silence could be said to make up a "Big Six" of outlaw MCs that have been on U.S. authorities' radar for the past few decades.

As with any allegedly criminal organization, there isn't exactly a wealth of information about the Sons of Silence and its history. This isn't some massive Japanese corporation, after all, and you're not going to get a clean-cut firsthand history of the MC conveniently laid out on the internet. Still, there's enough information out there to assemble a brief history of the Sons of Silence and give you insight into the club's place in the hierarchy of motorcycle clubs and so-called "outlaw gangs."