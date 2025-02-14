What Is A One Percenter Motorcycle Club? Here's What You Need To Know

July 4, 1947, was just another Independence Day for the residents of Hollister, California, a small town that most in the Golden State had never heard of. However, by the time the sun sank beneath the horizon, Hollister would be in headlines across the country. The American Motorcycle Association was holding a racing event, something it did annually prior to World War II, that garnered more than 4,000 attendees. That was twice the small town's population, and the tourists weren't nearly as docile as the residents. Newspapers reported that Boozefighter gang members incited a riot by riding their motorcycles into a bar and damaging city property.

This prompted the president of the AMA to denounce those who rioted and claim that 99% of bikers are law-abiding citizens, while 1% are outlaws. Not only did this real-life event inspire Marlon Brando's movie "The Wild One," but it essentially birthed the 1% biker clubs. These clubs are now labeled as Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs) by the U.S. Department of Justice. Its members are so proud of their outlaw status that they often wear a patch that labels them as such.

Unlike the characters in "The Wild One," who have a code of honor and a degree of integrity despite being outlaws, the real-life one-percenters are associated with some of the most heinous crimes known to civilization. There are over 300 of these clubs in the United States alone, the Big Four Outlaw MCs being the Hells Angels, Bandidos, Pagans, and the aptly named Outlaws.

