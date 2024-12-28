What Is The Biggest Biker Gang In Florida And When Was It Founded?

Since its inception in 1903, Harley-Davidson has been the motorcycle brand of choice for many American men. The Milwaukee-based company ruled the U.S. market during the two world wars since soldiers used Harleys on the battlefield. After World War I, recreational use of Harley-Davidson bikes grew among both veterans and non-veterans, leading to the formation of riding clubs — including the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

The Outlaws MC is considered the world's oldest outlaw biker club. Founded outside Matilda's Bar on Route 66 in McCook, Illinois in 1935 by employees of the locomotive firm Electro-Motive, it was originally named the McCook Outlaws Motorcycle Club. World War II limited the group's activities, but in May 1946 members gathered at Chicago's Soldier Field. After that, the club's expansion was in full swing.

In 1950, the group moved from McCook, in Chicago's suburbs, to the city and rebranded itself as the Chicago Outlaws, ditching its original winged motorcycle logo for a skull with crossed pistons. In 1963, it became an official member of the "one percenter" Brotherhood of Clubs, which got its name from the term the American Motorcycle Association used to distinguish the 1% of delinquent motorcyclists from the 99% of law-abiding ones. In the years that followed, the Outlaws spread across the country, with chapters formed across 19 states by 2003. Today, the Outlaws MC is the biggest biker gang in Florida.

