13 Of The Best Inline-6 Diesel Engines Ever Made

The Cummins 6BT is one of the best diesel engines ever made. It's very popular among pickup truck enthusiasts, thanks to the unique combination of power, reliability, and efficiency. The 6BT was what gave Dodge the arsenal it needed in the fight against GM and Ford during the 1990s. Otherwise, the brand's Ram heavy-duty models would've probably gone extinct by now.

How? This engine beat its V8 rivals where it hurts the most — power. Sure, it had two fewer cylinders, but it was also the only truck diesel engine with direct fuel injection in 1989. Of course, Cummins also equipped it with a turbocharger and added an air-to-air intercooler, resulting in 160 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. These numbers are not very impressive today, but they were best-in-class in the 90s. And Cummins brought the 6BT to new heights toward the end of its lifecycle, with the last 6BT equipped with Common Rail fuel injection, and producing 325 hp at 2,900 rpm and a monstrous 610 lb-ft of torque around 1,600 rpm.

However, the 6BT isn't on this list only because of its performance figures. Thanks to the excellent reliability and tough internal components, Common-Rail-equipped versions can be easily tuned to 500 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Or you can leave it as is and enjoy north of 500,000 miles before a rebuild is necessary. This is particularly true for the older P-pump versions, which are basically indestructible.