What Made The 1HD-FTE One Of The Best Diesel Engines Toyota Ever Built?

Toyota is a household name when it comes to reliable vehicles. In North America, they've made headway with efficient and reliable engines powering the Corolla, Camry, and RAV4. In more environmentally punishing parts of the world like Australia, Africa, and the Middle East, the Toyota Land Cruiser runs the show. Under the hood of a few generations of this world-famous overlander is a special diesel engine — the 1HD-FTE.

The 1HD-FTE is a turbocharged 4.2-liter six-cylinder diesel engine with direct injection. Unlike the 5.9 Cummins, which is favored for hauling and heavy-duty towing, the 1HD-FTE is better suited for traversing through relentless terrain with reliability and ease. That's why you'll find it under the hood of the Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series, the 79 Series, as well as stuff like the Hiace and the Coaster minibus.

It might not be the diesel equivalent of the 2JZ, but among Land Cruiser enthusiasts, it's spoken of with the same reverence, almost gaining mythical status. In reality, the 1HD-FTE earned its legendary status for offering a balance of mechanical simplicity, torque-rich performance, and long-term durability. Think of it as an equivalent to the 5.9 Cummins, but with smooth operation, and slightly less power.