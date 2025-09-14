5 Of The Longest-Lasting Diesel Engines Of All Time

The Cummins 6BT is easily one of the best diesel engines ever made, so much so that it saved Dodge's heavy-duty Ram trucks during the 1990s. Moreover, it gave Chrysler/Dodge a chance to compete against Ford and GM's offerings, both of which came with turbodiesel engines of their own.

Unlike Ford and GM's V8 engines, Cummins' 6BT was an inline-six. Don't confuse that with inferior, though. The 6BT had two fewer cylinders but made up for it with power and toughness. The 5.9-liter engine had direct fuel injection, which made it more advanced than its rivals. Furthermore, thanks to a Holset H1C turbocharger and air-to-air intercooler, the first 6BT produced 160 hp at 2,500 rpm and massive 400 lb-ft of torque at 1,700 rpm — both class-leading figures. More importantly, Cummins opted for a tough cast-iron block/head and a stiff forged-steel crankshaft and connecting rods.

Thanks to its stout construction, Cummins was able to evolve the 6BT significantly over the years. Power and torque rose steadily with each iteration, with the last 6BT, launched in 2004, producing 325 hp at 2,900 rpm and Earth-shattering 610 lb-ft of torque at just 1,600 rpm. These engines were also equipped with an advanced Common Rail fuel delivery system and could be tuned to over 500 hp and 1,000 lb-ft easily.

This just shows how indestructible it was. Owners could easily pass the 500,000-mile mark without significant repairs — including the turbocharger and injectors, with some getting over 700,000 miles! This would make it one of the longest-lasting truck diesel engines ever made, and an excellent tuning platform.