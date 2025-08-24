How The Detroit Diesel Series 60 Engine Played A Pivotal Role In American Trucking

Detroit is one of the most impactful diesel engine companies in history, and the Series 60 is its most important engine to date. The Series 60 engine was developed in 1987 with the purpose of creating a heavy-duty yet fuel-efficient engine for trucks in North America. It became the most used heavy-duty diesel engine in the U.S. by 1992, used in not just heavy-duty trucks but also boats, emergency vehicles, and mining equipment. The success of the Detroit Series 60 is due to its advanced technology and fuel efficiency.

The Series 60 is the first fully electronically controlled heavy-duty diesel engine ever made. Most modern engines now rely on electronic control modules (ECM) inspired by the Detroit Diesel Engine Control (DDEC) to optimize their performance and efficiency. These modules are located within the engine, collecting data from various sensors on the engine and throughout the vehicle. Based on the collected data, the electronic controls will make adjustments or diagnose any issues with the engine, making the engine more reliable for longer. While other Detroit engines may be more powerful, the Series 60's innovations paved the way for modern truck engines.