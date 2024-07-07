Is Detroit's DD15 Engine The Same As Its Series 60? What You Need To Know

Detroit Diesel has been in the engine-building game for over 85 years, and in that time they have established themselves as one of the most reputable diesel engine manufacturers in the country. Initially a subsidiary of General Motors, Detroit Diesel was tasked with building compact diesel motors for use in military vehicles and construction equipment, with their Series 71 two-stroke engine playing an important role in powering America's WWII war effort. Detroit Diesel initially built their brand on two-stroke diesel engines — which complete an entire power cycle in two piston strokes instead of four — sacrificing efficiency for power. In the 1950s, Detroit Diesel entered the on-highway market, offering their popular Series 53 two-stroke diesel in commercial trucks.

After Detroit Diesel merged with GM's Allison Division in 1970 to become the Detroit Allison Division, things began to change for the company that was known for building two-stroke diesels. Their competition, primarily Cummins, was doing well with more efficient four-stroke diesel engines which tended to be more fuel efficient and produce fewer emissions — two pros in an increasingly more environmentally conscious world. As a result, Detroit Allison built their first four-stroke engine in 1989, known as the Series 60. In the years following its release, the Series 60 became the best-selling four-stroke commercial diesel in the United States.

In the following decades, the Detroit Allison company went through some significant changes, including two changes of ownership, that kept Detroit's forward momentum rolling. In 2005, they spent $300 million to refresh their plant and tooling. They also invested $1.5 billion into a new four-stroke engine line called the DD engine series, which included the DD15. The new series was a completely new design that was far more technically advanced than the Series 60, making it more powerful and emissions-compliant.