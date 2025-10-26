13 Highly-Rated Custom Ryobi Accessories You Can Find On Etsy
Ryobi has a pretty solid line of tools and accessories, but there's always room for improvement. Several Etsy sellers have found ways to make some of the company's great products even better. Etsy is a hotbed of third-party sellers creating all kinds of accessories to give you even more use out of your purchases. These are usually practical items you won't find on Ryobi's website and will help you stay organized or enjoy your Ryobi products in new ways.
These custom accessories are made specifically for Ryobi-brand tools and equipment. Etsy creators have done the heavy lifting of measuring and testing them to ensure they fit the same Ryobi products you have at home. This means not having to worry about misfits or weird workarounds. The accessories work just as well as if they came from Ryobi itself. Here are 13 of the best custom Ryobi accessories available on Etsy right now.
Ryobi Inflator mini attachments and storage rack
If you have a Ryobi inflator, these 3D-printed mini attachments give you more ways to use it. The full kit includes a large square tip, a small square tip, a large round tip, and a small round tip. None of these are included in Ryobi's original high-volume inflator kit, so these attachments let you expand your current setup. You can order each tip individually, or get them as a full set with a holder that attaches to a pegboard, the wall, or Ryobi's Link system. Each tip twists and locks onto the tool's nozzle for a secure connection.
According to the Etsy listing, these attachments should fit Ryobi models P738, PCL016, and FVIF61. These mini attachments have earned an average 4.9-star rating out of more than 1,700 reviews. Customers consistently mention things like quality, perfect fit, price, and fast shipping. The full set with four attachments and the storage rack sells for $24, or you can purchase individual attachments starting at $5 each.
Ryobi nail gun anti-tip foot
Depending on the type of Ryobi nail gun you own, you may have experienced it tipping forward when you place it on a table or countertop to line up your shot. With the battery inserted, the tool isn't level on the bottom, and this anti-tip foot fixes that. This 3D-printed "foot" attaches to the nail chamber, which ends up being the shorter side of the tool when it's loaded and ready to use. It uses flexible plastic that makes it easy to push into place with little effort.
It's one of those highly niche Ryobi products that solves an annoying problem you didn't realize had a solution. The anti-tip foot is made to fit the Ryobi model R18GN-18, and it only works with the 2.0ah battery. It's earned a 4.6-star rating out of 5 stars with more than 1,100 customer reviews. Customers consistently mention the product's quality and customer service from the seller. The anti-tip foot for the Ryobi nail gun sells for $9.81 on Etsy, not including shipping.
Ryobi 4V USB lithium battery dispenser mount for Link
If you have multiple tools that use the USB Lithium 4V rechargeable batteries, chances are you received a new battery with every tool. It's a good "problem" to have, but it can also lead to clutter and disorganization when you have tons of batteries rolling around in your workshop. This battery dispenser is made to hold the USB Lithium rechargeable batteries, keeping them contained in one place and putting them within arm's reach.
The 3D-printed battery dispenser can fit onto Ryobi's Link system, the wall, a pegboard, or even an Ikea Skadis board. You can place the batteries in the top slot after they're charged, then retrieve a charged battery from the bottom while the others move down in the line. This way, there's no more guesswork about which batteries are charged, which ones were last used, and where the heck your batteries are in the first place. The dispenser can hold up to eight batteries at a time. Get it on Etsy for $23.
Ryobi Link Wall System universal hook
When using the Ryobi Link system, having the right hooks on hand makes a big difference in how you're able to use the system to its potential. Hooks come in all shapes, sizes, and strengths. Some are for specific tools, and others function more as catch-all solutions. These universal hooks fall into the latter category, allowing you to hang more things in more places.
The 3D-printed hooks bear a striking green color similar to Ryobi's tool lineup. The hooks are made to work with the Link accessory rail system and include a single central bolt for hanging your tools. Snap-in installation makes it easy to insert the hooks and start using them right away. They're designed to fit snugly, but they're also easy to remove if you need to switch up your storage setup. And since they're universal, there are plenty of ways you can use them for your Ryobi (or even non-Ryobi) tools and products. These hooks come in a two-pack for $14.
Magnetic bit holder for Ryobi 18V ONE+ impact drivers and drills
When you're working on a home project, you're probably switching between tools and bits frequently. Having all the right pieces within arm's reach can make your project go faster, and maybe even save you a little frustration. One solution is this 3D-printed magnetic bit holder that's made to work with Ryobi 18V ONE+ impact drivers and drills.
This bit holder attaches directly to the bottom of your Ryobi tool using a screw mount, with embedded magnets that hold the bits in place. It's made to hold up to eight different bits, allowing you to carry what you need with you without having to juggle a whole toolkit. This seller cuts the hex holes to size after printing to ensure the proper fit for your bits. Because of its positioning at the bottom of the tool, the magnetic bit holder won't interfere with your natural hand placement, so you can keep working without interruption. This accessory only works for Ryobi drills and impact drivers that have the mounting hole. You can get the magnetic bit holder for $11.99.
3D-printed Ryobi-style storage box
This Ryobi-like storage box has infinite uses. It doesn't bear the Ryobi branding (since it's a third-party product), but the resemblance is close enough to make you do a double-take. It's cute and compact, giving you an industrial yet stylish way to store small bits and bobs in your workshop.
That word "custom" on the outside of the box isn't permanent, either. The Etsy seller has a blank space in the order form where you can choose what goes there instead. You can customize it with your name, a loved one's name, a label indicating what you plan to store in the box, or whatever random word you want to come up with. The product has earned a five-star rating out of more than 1,000 customer reviews. Buyers consistently mention the product's quality and gift-giving potential. You can get this 3D-printed custom storage box for $45 on Etsy.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ multi-angled tool mounts
Some tools are find to stash at the back of your storage cabinets or in the bottom of your tool bag. But then there are certain tools you always want to have within arm's reach. These are usually the ones you use most often, or the ones you're proud to display in your garage. One solution is these multi-angled tool mounts that give you a way to do exactly that.
These mounts come in various heights and angles, depending on the tool you're mounting. Choose from a flat mount, a 15-degree angle mount, a 23-millimeter mount, or a circular saw mount. Or, you can select the full package for a 20% discount. Each mount attaches directly to the wall so you can conveniently grab whatever tool or product you need. Customers consistently say the mounts are clean and well-printed, and they usually ship quickly. Mounts range from $8.99 to $12.99 each, or $34.99 for the starter pack.
Car drying nozzle for Ryobi blower
Ryobi leaf blowers aren't just for clearing leaves from your driveway or rain gutters. The tool's blowing power can dust off large surfaces (think tractors, pool covers, and so on), blast away puddles, and chase out rodents. And, if you have this 3D-printed attachment from Etsy, it can also help you dry your car faster and hopefully avoid water spots.
This car drying nozzle is made to fit the Ryobi 125-mph 550-CFM 40-V Leaf Blower. It uses a heavy-duty clip to fit snugly on the blower output. The nozzle's shape and design concentrate the air to direct it to smaller areas, like the surface of your car. This way, you can get targeted drying where it matters, even in the smaller nooks and crannies. This item has earned 77 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, with customers saying it fits as intended and ships quickly. You can get the Ryobi blower car drying nozzle for $26.95.
Ryobi bin dividers
For Ryobi users who have the bin storage system, these custom dividers can help you maximize your storage space. There's no point in letting small items take up a whole bin when a much smaller pocket will do. These bin dividers turn a single section into two, allowing you to store and organize twice as much in the same amount of space.
These 3D-printed bin dividers resemble the Link-style mounting shape. They slide into the bins and instantly turn one space into two. Use them to separate bits, hardware, or other accessories so you can more easily find what you're looking for. The product has earned a 4.8-star rating out of more than 1,400 reviews on Etsy. Customers consistently say the product is as described, is high quality, and fits their Ryobi storage systems. You can get a single divider for under $10, or a pack of nine dividers for about $40.
Golf cart adapter for Ryobi fan
Simple inventions can give a whole new life to a fairly standard product. Ryobi's fans have long been a favorite product, and this golf cart adapter makes them even better. Rather than needing a wide, flat surface to support the company's small fan unit, you can mount it to the rail of your golf cart to keep you cool while you cruise.
The mounting adapter comes with all the hardware you need to attach your Ryobi fan to your golf cart. A cut-out notch in the middle fits around the pole of the golf cart, with a mounting bolt and wing nut on each side of the notch to hold the fan. You can also get spacers to suit your EZ-GO or older cart to get a snug fit. The fan mounts on the side, then you can swivel the fan to point directly at you while you're riding around in your golf cart. You can buy a single mount for $14, or get a mirror set for $27.
Storage holder for Ryobi's 11-Piece scrubber accessory set
Ryobi's scrubber brush accessory kit is a game-changer for cleaning your house. These brushes include a drill bit attachment that fits into a standard drill, giving you extra scrubbing power wherever you need it. This Ryobi storage holder makes cleaning even easier by keeping all of your accessories together.
The storage holder is made to fit Ryobi's Link rail system, but you can also use the screw mount holes to attach it to a wall or pegboard. It takes up a single slot on the Link rail while providing a designated space for each of the 11 attachments that come in the scrubber accessory kit. Store individual brushes on each side and the top of the storage holder, then use the wide spaces in the middle to stack the round cleaning disc-like attachments. For the hex attachments, there's also a spring in each to keep the attachments in place when carrying the storage holder from room to room. This storage holder ranges from $19.95 to $23.95, depending on the color.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery carrier
One of the key advantages of buying tools in Ryobi's ONE+ 18V family is the ability to swap out batteries between tools. You end up with multiple batteries that can power multiple tools. And if you're not using all of those tools simultaneously, you get more battery power so you can work longer without interruptions. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Battery Carrier creates an easy way to keep those bulky batteries together. It's especially helpful if you're working on job sites or somewhere other than the place where you store and charge your batteries.
Each battery carrier holds up to six ONE+ 18V batteries. It has a top handle for easy carrying. The batteries snap securely in place, so you don't have to worry about losing them along the way. The designers also included a small "bowl" under the handle to hold screws, nuts, or other small pieces while you work. You can get this battery storage holder for $54.
Paper towel holder for Ryobi Link system
Whether you're changing oil in the garage, creating mounds of sawdust during a project, or sprucing up a light fixture with a fresh coat of spray paint, there's never a paper towel in sight when you need it. And when you do have the foresight to bring out a roll of paper towels, dirty hands can contaminate the whole roll and make it almost useless. One of the best approaches is to keep your paper towels elevated and mounted, ready to use without a whole lot of touching, and this paper towel holder is a small but genius accessory.
It mounts to Ryobi's Link rail system, taking up two spots on the rail. It's designed to fit a standard roll of paper towels, allowing you to keep it off the workbench and in a predictable place when you need it. Since the paper towels are mounted, you won't have to touch the whole roll to rip one off. It's a practical solution that makes a great addition to any workspace. You can get the paper towel holder for Ryobi's Link rail system for $15.59.
How we chose these accessories
First and foremost, keep in mind that these accessories are not made or approved by Ryobi. Since they come from Etsy, they're created by independent sellers. These creators found ways to take Ryobi's products and make them better with thoughtfully designed accessories, usually ones that Ryobi doesn't already sell. In other words, you couldn't buy these same accessories from Ryobi, even if you wanted to. Any Ryobi-esque branding shouldn't be mistaken for authentic. Customer ratings on these products are high (multiple ratings of four stars or above), which means they're likely credible and work with Ryobi products as intended. Always read reviews before purchasing.