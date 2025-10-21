California Signed The CARS Act To Further Protect Car Buyers - Here's What It Consists Of

One of the many things first-time buyers get wrong when buying a new car is trusting everything a dealer says. But who else should you trust if not the person selling you the car? Well, that's the problem. Dealers have been able to get away with a lot, from odometer fraud schemes to misleading prices and hidden fees, because there weren't enough rules in place to stop them. But that's about to change in California.

On October 6, 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that gives car buyers way more protection. It's called the California Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Act, and it goes into effect October 1, 2026. Basically, it targets all the shady sales tactics that have frustrated people at dealerships for years. Under this law, dealers have to follow stricter rules about how they advertise and sell cars. They can't lie or mislead you about the price, financing terms, or whether a car is actually available.

If they advertise a car at a certain price, they have to sell it at that price — no more bait-and-switch. They also have to show you the full cost of the car upfront in any ad or written message, not just a low number with hidden fees added later. The law also stops dealers from charging you for unnecessary extras like oil changes for electric cars. And if they do offer beneficial add-ons like extended warranties, they have to tell you in writing that these are optional and you can buy the car without them.