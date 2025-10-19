Odometer Fraud Scheme Brought This Car Dealership Thousands Of Dollars And Criminal Charges

Schemes like this are unfortunately far from rare, with criminals able to tamper with digital odometers using specialist devices. Depending on how many miles are erased, sellers can significantly alter buyers' perceptions of a car, and thus how much they're willing to pay for it. Both age and mileage are arguably equally important to consider when searching for a used car, but its condition should also never be ignored. Not only does a car's condition give you insight into how well the previous owner looked after the car, but it's also something to consider if you're suspicious about a car's mileage being tampered with.

A car with an interior that looks more worn than its mileage suggests can be a red flag for odometer fraud. In particular, be sure to look at the wear on the car's pedals, as worn-out pedals can be a giveaway even if the rest of the interior isn't obviously in bad shape. It's also a good idea to check the car's title, its maintenance records, and any oil change stickers you can find, in case there are any discrepancies between the odometer reading and those documents. A vehicle that has covered 20,000 miles or less should also still have its original tires — if it doesn't, ask the seller why the car's tires have been replaced. It's also advisable to ask for a vehicle history report, or order one online if the seller does not already have one.