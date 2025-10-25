5 High-Tech Auto Products From Bosch You Might Not Know About
Bosch is a big company and it makes a ton of different products, including dozens of tools and unique gadgets, from Bosch power tools to the Ridecare systems that notify fleet owners if a shared car is dirty. It has a wide range of high-tech auto products you may have never even heard of. These products are highly tailored to make it easier to perform maintenance on advanced vehicles, especially ones with built-in computer systems monitoring critical components.
We've gone through the Bosch website to find some of the more advanced products it sells. Some of these products might be more worthwhile if you're a professional mechanic who performs regular maintenance on multiple cars a day, or you're a skilled home mechanic who just prefers to avoid taking your car into a larger dealership. They all focus on vehicle maintenance, giving you additional ways to quickly learn about problems that are happening with your vehicle.
BAT 120 Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester
The BAT 120 Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester is a helpful tool to add to your mechanic shop, providing methods to monitor a vehicle's battery for potential problems. It's certainly a more advanced battery tester than the best battery tester tools you can find on Amazon. This device has a trio of LED lights that provide basic information when connected to a battery, but the real reporting comes when it connects to other devices too. If you happen to have the Bosch ADS 325 or 625 diagnostic tools, the BAT 120 can sync directly to them via Bluetooth, and even provide reports as emails.
The device is capable of performing 12V/24V charging and starting system tests, it can test batteries as small as 1.5V. Bosch says the device's results will help you gauge the health of your alternator, and the tool can communicate with your vehicle's computer to give you a full rundown of any battery problems, providing more information than you might be able to receive from a standard diagnostic report. Remember, you should check your car's battery at least every six months, and you should know where to go if you don't have the BAT 120.
SMT 500 Low-Pressure Leak Tester Smoke Machine
When you're having trouble finding a particularly troublesome leak, the SMT 500 Low Pressure Leak Tester Smoke Machine can help you track down this problem to its source. It uses an onboard micro air compressor, meaning you won't have to hook it up to a unit at a gas station, or use shop air while running the device. You can manipulate the smoke output of the SMT 500 to narrow down where a leak could be, and Bosch says the device is capable of finding a leak as small as 0.01 inches. The device can help find fuel vapor leaks, exhaust leaks, oil leaks, vacuum leaks, and more, and it can be helpful for making sure your fix actually worked afterward, too. Checking your vehicle for vacuum leaks can be one of the more difficult tasks of vehicle ownership, so this could be a useful device for lots of people.
You can even bring the SMT 500 out on the road with you, as the portable device that comes with a durable storage case.
TPA 300
Maintaining ideal pressure levels is vital to ensuring the long term performance of your vehicle's tires. It will save you money over time and increase your safety while driving. Staying on top of this information is key, and the TPA 300 tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) makes that easier. TPMS devices have a lot of interesting technology behind them, and this one is an advanced tool that monitors your car tires' constant pressure, connecting to sensors inside each tire. Each tire must have sensors attached inside it for this system to work, but Bosch says the device is compatible with all major official and aftermarket programmable tire sensors on the market.
With the TPA 300, you'll be able to check the sensor data from all tires, program the sensors to provide customized reports, and receive a full report on the sensors in seconds. You can get even more information at a glance when you hook it up with the ADS 325 or 625, providing further information surrounding any errors or problems a vehicle might have.
ESI Heavy Duty Diagnostic Solution with HDS 1000 Tablet
The ESI Heavy Duty Diagnostic Solution could be a great a tool for helping with the long-term maintenance of large vehicles. The tool comes with an HDS 1000 Tablet for operating it and reading the information it provides. The tablet has 4 GB of memory, with a 128 GB flash drive. It also comes with a carrying bag to easily bring with you as you rotate between jobs.
Within this tool, you'll find an extensive library of knowledge surrounding large trucks, giving you a way to narrow down the answer surrounding a particular problem with a vehicle. It comes with enhanced bidirectional controls, special tests, and wiring diagrams. The tablet also comes with additional technical information that you can lean on for specific questions when going through truck diagnosis, any maintenance you're performing, or to help with repairs. The device can also be upgraded with additional subscriptions for expanded troubleshooting and repair capabilities relating to heavy duty trucks, as well as agricultural and construction vehicles.
BAT 35 Vehicle Computer Memory Saver
The BAT 35 Vehicle Computer Memory Saver is a tool meant to maintain your vehicle's electrical settings, when replacing its battery would otherwise erase them. After you've swapped out your vehicle's battery, you can use the BAT 35 and upload your saved clock, radio, seat memory, and comfort system information back into your vehicle without having to do it all manually. It's a great time saving tool, and will keep you from potentially getting something wrong or missing a specific detail.
The BAT 35 could be a real asset whenever you're diagnosing a battery problem, especially if you're a mechanic potentially removing the battery from a vehicle that isn't yours. The device uses a built-in OBD II cable to connect to the vehicle you're working on when the battery is disabled, and its built-in 12V 7-amp hour battery can also keep the vehicle's computer alive in the meantime.