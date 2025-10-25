5 High-Tech Auto Products From Bosch You Might Not Know About

The BAT 120 Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester is a helpful tool to add to your mechanic shop, providing methods to monitor a vehicle's battery for potential problems. It's certainly a more advanced battery tester than the best battery tester tools you can find on Amazon. This device has a trio of LED lights that provide basic information when connected to a battery, but the real reporting comes when it connects to other devices too. If you happen to have the Bosch ADS 325 or 625 diagnostic tools, the BAT 120 can sync directly to them via Bluetooth, and even provide reports as emails.

The device is capable of performing 12V/24V charging and starting system tests, it can test batteries as small as 1.5V. Bosch says the device's results will help you gauge the health of your alternator, and the tool can communicate with your vehicle's computer to give you a full rundown of any battery problems, providing more information than you might be able to receive from a standard diagnostic report. Remember, you should check your car's battery at least every six months, and you should know where to go if you don't have the BAT 120.