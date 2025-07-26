Where You Can Get A Car Battery Tested (And How Often It Should Be Checked)

Car batteries tend to die at the most inconvenient moments, so periodic testing is the best way to avoid these troubles. Knowing what causes repeated battery failures can help you stay ahead of the problem. Car batteries should be tested every six months, ideally before summer and winter when extreme temperatures take their toll. A quick check can uncover early warning signs that might go unnoticed until you're left stranded. The DIY-minded may have a multimeter or a simple voltage tester for this purpose, but there are alternatives if you prefer to keep the tool count to a minimum. Importantly, these testing options are often free or available for a minimal cost.

Voltage is a good preliminary indicator of a battery's health. A level of 12.6 volts or higher indicates a fully charged battery, while 12.2 to 12.6 volts shows partial-charge status. A reading below 12.0 volts signals a discharged battery or one that can't hold a charge.

A more comprehensive check looks at the battery's ability to hold a charge, deliver cold cranking amps, and respond under load. "Under load" means when the battery is powering something, like the starter motor or lights. For an older battery or one with a low voltage reading, it's best to go to a local auto supply store for a more thorough test.