5 Free Apps Every Kindle Owner Should Have

First launched in 2007, Amazon's Kindle is a popular series of e-readers for people who enjoy reading on the go. What makes these devices special is that they use an e-ink display, which offers several benefits over traditional smartphone or tablet screens, such as reduced eye fatigue, which provides a more comfortable reading experience. Building on that, over the years, the Kindle lineup has evolved significantly and currently includes popular models, such as the Paperwhite, Oasis, and Scribe, with new and improved capabilities. The best part? Amazon integrates the e-reader with its huge digital bookstore — Kindle Store — offering access to millions of titles across various genres and languages.

If you've got your first Kindle or have been using one for a while, there are several ways to get the most out of your device. For example, you can slap on the best Kindle accessories for your e-reader or change some essential Kindle settings to enhance your reading experience. Additionally, you can learn some of the best Kindle tips and tricks to use it effectively in everyday life. But that's not all. You can also boost your Kindle's functionality using some handy companion apps. These apps won't go directly on your Kindle. Instead, you'll be using them on your computer or smartphone. All of these apps offer their main features at no cost.