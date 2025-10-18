5 Ways To Fix Your Computer Screen Shadow Problem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Depending on whether you play intense games or watch fast-paced and vibrant media, you might notice certain moving images leaving behind shadows on your computer screen. It may also manifest as blurry or doubled images or black smears streaking across your monitor. However it happens, there's little doubt that it ruins the viewing experience. This computer screen shadow problem is known as ghosting, and it's not so easy to fix. In fact, it makes for a very good reason to finally upgrade your computer monitor.

On the other hand, not everyone has a great deal of money to spend on a new screen, but these smears and shadows can also be very disruptive. Luckily, there are some options available to you that might let you resolve these problems without needing to spend more money on a new setup. Even if you can't resolve the shadow problems outright, some of these solutions can potentially alleviate them, providing a smoother experience.