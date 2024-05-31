How To Change The Refresh Rate On Your Windows PC

If you are experiencing display issues while playing games on your PC, and none of the graphics settings are making a difference, it might be due to the refresh rate of your display. A refresh rate — measured in hertz (Hz) — is the number of times a display screen refreshes with a new frame or information per second when using a PC or laptop. A higher refresh rate means a smooth transition of motion and less screen flickering, which is essential when performing fast-paced tasks on your computer, such as PC gaming or graphic design.

Generally, Windows sets the refresh rate of your monitor or laptop's display to 60Hz by default, as that is sufficient for daily computing tasks like web browsing, office work, and light gaming. Then there is 120Hz, which is ideal for 4K monitors because it is smoother and more responsive than 60Hz. Other than that, 144Hz and 240Hz refresh rates are also popular among professional gamers and graphic designers as they need the highest level of response time. These refresh rates are typically only available on high-end external monitors.

Display issues on your Windows PC, like screen flickering while gaming or performing graphical tasks, can be frustrating. To tackle this, Windows 10 and 11 have settings to change the refresh rate where applicable. However, this is only possible if your laptop's internal display or monitor supports multiple refresh rates.