5 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making To Protect Your Car's Brakes

You might not think much about your vehicle's brakes, other than to notice when they begin to stop, well, stopping your car. Or, you might notice that they start to squeak, feel loose, or develop some other issue earlier than expected. Brakes are generally good for about 40,000 miles on average, though your mileage can, of course, vary. How often you'll need to replace your brake pads depends on the type of vehicle, how often you drive, where you drive, and, among other things, how fast you regularly drive.

If you're not getting those kinds of miles from your brakes, consider that changing your driving and braking habits could extend the useful life of your next set of brake pads and rotors. While you might be making some mistakes while changing your brake pads, these are the things to think about to preserve your brakes for as long as possible between service appointments.