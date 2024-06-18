10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Changing The Brake Pads On Your Vehicle

Changing the brake pads in your vehicle seems straightforward enough. Isn't it about removing the old ones and putting on the new ones? Well, it may seem simple, but there's actually a bit more to it than meets the eye. Even experienced DIY-ers can run into issues if they're not careful.

Maybe you've replaced your brake pads before with no problems, or maybe this is your first time — which is great since doing your own brake work can save you money. Either way, it's easy to overlook little details or make assumptions that could lead to unnecessary hassles down the road. We're not trying to scare you out of doing it yourself; we just want to help you avoid wasting time or cash.

By the way, it's good to know when it's time to replace the pads. Generally speaking, city cars should get new pads every 40,000 miles or so. Cars that spend more time on the highway can go 60,000 to 80,000 miles. Before jumping into replacing your new brake pads, it pays to be aware of these common mistakes that can turn a routine maintenance task into a major headache.