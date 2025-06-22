How To Tell If Your Vehicle Has Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Since the advent of the automobile age, there have been technological advancements too numerous to recount in this article. But, in terms of improvements, those geared toward keeping drivers safe have arguably been the most important. A case could be made that few were more vital to the safety of those on the roads than the Anti-Lock Braking System.

The feature is, of course, typically referred to as ABS for short and the very first vehicle to utilize anti-lock brakes was the 1978 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with the legendary automaker developing the tech alongside German outfit, Bosch. The benefits of such a safety measure were immediately clear to virtually every major auto house in the world, with most soon taking moves to outfit their own vehicles with the tech. By 2011, the inclusion of Anti-Lock Braking Systems was federally mandated for all new cars sold in the United States by the NHTSA.

That being the case, it is virtually guaranteed that your vehicle has an Anti-Lock Braking System, assuming it was manufactured in the past couple of decades. But, if you're not willing to bet on your safety, you should be able to determine whether or not your automobile is equipped with ABS by thumbing through the owner's manual (which is no doubt lying forgotten in your glove box). Likewise, most vehicles equipped with ABS have some sort of in-dash light indicating when the feature is active.