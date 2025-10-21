5 Of The Most Notoriously Unreliable Diesel Trucks Ever Made

Ever since the first diesel truck appeared more than a century ago, diesel engines have had a constant presence in the pickup market. These engines are known to be durable, more fuel efficient, and even offer better resale value than their gas counterparts. 76% of commercial trucks currently run on diesel, and 57% of them are at near-zero emissions.

However, diesel trucks are known to have their own set of issues, many of which can be challenging and expensive to repair. While some are maintenance-related, others are inherent due to manufacturing flaws. For instance, the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, designed to reduce emissions, is notorious for failing in many engines due to malfunctioning sensors. Diesel truck owners also often complain of overheating, fuel contamination, and fuel injector clogging.

Manufacturers have replaced some of these defective engines on newer models, but if you're purchasing a truck, especially a used one, there's still a chance you'll end up with these issues, so it's best to keep an eye out for the red flags — especially if they concern one of these notoriously unreliable diesel trucks.