The Fascinating History Behind The World's First Diesel Truck

Diesel and pickup trucks: It seems a patently obvious match, with the diesel engine beloved for decades due to its torque, fuel efficiency, and utility; and there's a reason why diesels are used in so many big rigs and agricultural vehicles. Like all great automotive titans today, the world of diesel trucks began small — but nevertheless purpose-built and quite capable. Before pickup trucks were in every other driveway in the United States and trucking carved its place in the logistics industry, such vehicles filled far more niche requirements. A pickup truck was more of an agricultural instrument than a passenger car, used as a workhorse around a farm.

Much like the modern gasoline-powered automobile itself, it was a German firm that presented to the world the first ever production diesel truck: Benz & Cie., one half of what would become Mercedes-Benz. First revealed in 1923, the original truck bore the designation of Benz Type 5K3, powered by an engine first showcased in April of that year called the OB 2. This was Benz & Cie.'s first attempt at a mass-production pre-chamber diesel, marking the beginning of a legacy lasting today.

The 5K3 itself has a deceptively complicated story, winning an arms race against MAN over a decade in the making. We've already delved into the anatomy of the first diesel pickup truck and what came after, but what events transpired to create it in the first place? What innovations did the truck and its engine's unique design bring to the table that enabled the viability of commercial diesel trucks?