When Was The First Diesel Truck Made And Who Built It?

Over the past hundred-plus years, transportation technology has evolved tremendously. Today, there are all kinds of means to get around and transport goods, from automobiles to boats and planes. A particularly notable innovation that has made commercial travel easier is the diesel engine, which, as the name implies, runs on diesel. Diesel fuel is more expensive than gasoline by a wide margin, though it burns much slower, making it ideal to power larger vehicles intended for longer treks like freight trucks.

In the modern era, diesel trucks and machinery can be found everywhere. They're produced by numerous companies, and there are several incredibly powerful diesel trucks on the market in 2024. Of course, such machinery didn't simply appear out of thin air. Diesel trucks have been a work in progress for over 100 years. Their story dates all the way back to the year 1923 by a now-defunct company known as Benz & Cie. Little did the engineers behind it realize the enduring impact they'd have on the automotive world in the following century.

This is the story of the world's first-ever diesel truck, courtesy of Benz & Cie., as well as the close second from Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG).

