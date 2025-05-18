What Was The First Car With A Diesel Engine & Which Manufacturer Made It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diesel engines were revolutionary as far as modes of propulsion go, but they were not used in cars for quite some time. Even though the first diesel engine came about in the 1890s, they were not put in cars for quite a few decades. The first use of diesel engines in motor vehicles came out to be in tractors and trucks in the 1920s. Their efficiency was unquestionable with large trucks and tractors, but they were yet to be put in a passenger vehicle. Even though they produce quite a bit of torque, they were still pretty crude and heavy to be put into a passenger car.

Advertisement

The diesel engine was invented by Rudolf Diesel, who filed the first patent for his invention in 1982. The engine took quite a few years to become a reliable source of propulsion, but they soon started to appear in the shipping industry. Then came trains, and eventually they were being put in motor vehicles. While trucks and farm equipment like tractors had already started to use diesel engines, the first ever car to get a diesel engine option was the Citroën Rosalie. This was the first production passenger car to feature a diesel engine.

The History of this engine is quite interesting. The engine was built by Sir Harry Ralph Ricardo, who was the creator of Ricardo engineering and had quite a bit of experience building diesel tank engines under his belt. He helped Citroën with building this engine and Citroën built only a handful of them, with the official showcase of the diesel Rosalie in 1936 at the Paris Auto Show. Information is quite scarce on this model, but this is still considered as the first production model to offer a diesel engine.

Advertisement