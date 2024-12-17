Common Problems With The 6.6 Duramax Diesel Engine, According To Owners

In the world of heavy-duty pickups, competition under the hood is fierce, with major brands like Duramax, Cummins, and Powerstroke, making the list of the most reliable diesel engines ever built. In terms of dependable, brute force, you can't go wrong with a Chevy Silverado HD or GMC Sierra HD featuring the impressive 6.6-liter Duramax diesel. Making its debut in 2000, the Duramax LB7 V8 turbodiesel could generate 300 horsepower and 520-pound feet of torque.

However, if you want to know everything about Chevrolet's 6.6L Duramax diesel engine, you should also consider some of the issues owners have widely reported. After all, no engine is perfect, and you might want to weigh the pros and cons of this popular option before deciding on your next heavy-duty truck.

While many aspects of the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel are highly praised, many owners have experienced trouble with the fuel pump and EGR system. These issues have occurred across the GMC Sierra, and Chevy Silverado heavy-duty models, with the most reported issues in 2015. In fact, while examining the most reliable Duramax diesel engines and which to avoid according to owners, the LML version of the 6.6-liter Duramax, which ran from 2011 through 2016, is definitely one to bypass.

