12 Harbor Freight Tools Even Haters Of The Store Will Love

Harbor Freight is a tool outlet with plenty of features to love. It offers a discount program called the Inside Track Club, costing shoppers $29.99 per year, and brings heavy discounts across many of the store's tool. Those who have never shopped at Harbor Freight or intentionally avoid the outlet might not have thought about the program before, or even considered some of Harbor Freight's in-house brands as worthy of their attention more generally.

However, the retailer has grown into a prominent, nationally operating choice for all kinds of tool, equipment, and accessory purchases. Some of the outlet's most useful products actually aren't tools at all! No matter the item you're shopping for, Harbor Freight has become a solid resource to find a quality product at a great price. Of course, tools are the firm's bread and butter.

These 12 tools provide huge upside potential for a buyer seeking all sorts of key features in their purchase. Whether you're looking for a cost effective price tag or a premium solution that can go the distance, Harbor Freight might surprise you with the depth of its catalog and the value its equipment deliver. While I don't have personal experience with each of these exact tools, my background as a home improver with a substantial collection of equipment paired with buyer reviews provide a framework for selecting these pieces.