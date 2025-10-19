5 Unique Android Phones From China (And What They Do)

There are plenty of practical reasons to avoid foldable phones, but Huawei makes a compelling argument in their favor. The Mate XT Ultimate has all the makings of a flagship: capable cameras, a premium build, and fast charging. All of that is given for a premium phone, but a triple-folding display certainly isn't.

When closed, the Mate XT Ultimate is just a standard phone with a respectable 6.4-inch display. Unfold once, and you get a larger 7.9-inch display inside. In this form factor, you can unfold the cover display at the back and bring it forward for the Mate XT Ultimate's final form: a high-resolution 10.2-inch tablet. This flexibility is possible due to the dual-hinge mechanism, which is a bold engineering choice for a phone.

When fully unfolded, you essentially have one of the thinnest tablets out there, but with the benefit of being able to fit it into your pocket. Other than the obvious party trick, this phone encourages you to handle tasks you otherwise reserve for bigger screens. This includes running multiple apps side by side, editing documents with multiple tabs open, or managing video calls while referencing notes.

The Mate XT Ultimate isn't perfect, though. GSMArena's review stated that while the trifold display and camera system were impressive, mediocre battery life, a steep price, and no dust/water protection held it back. Even so, it's intriguing to see how foldables are evolving and where they might be heading next.