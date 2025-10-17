5 Of The Coolest Vehicles You Can See At The Celebrity Car Museum

From California's epic car culture to New York's underground street scene, America's vast road network — the world's largest — sees everything from minivans to muscle cars, and in the middle of this is the Celebrity Car Museum, where, according to its website, "Hollywood meets Branson". Branson refers to Branson, Missouri, a town known for old-timey amusement parks and family-friendly live shows. Still, its Celebrity Car Museum harbors some bona fide samples of automotive royalty — and we're not talking about the best-looking muscle cars or the weirdest concept vehicles, but the true shining stars of Hollywood's automotive firmament. ​

The museum serves as a repository for iconic celebrity vehicles. Actually, calling it a repository isn't precisely correct. The museum displays over a hundred vehicles at any given time, but turns over 40% of its inventory each year to keep things fresh. Visitors can take a look at anything from the Surfer Boy pizza van from "Stranger Things" to Tow Mater from "Cars". ​

Before you stage your "Gone in 60 Seconds"-style car heist, know that not all of the vehicles are original. As much as we hate to acknowledge it, Tow Mater isn't a real truck. But replica or not, the Celebrity Car Museum packs some fun surprises for anyone planning a vacation to the heart of the Ozarks.