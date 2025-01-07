What Kind Of Car Does Billy Drive In Stranger Things?

In the Netflix series "Stranger Things," the character of Billy Hargrove (portrayed by Dacre Montgomery) was often seen driving around in a stunning blue muscle car. Ever since he and his family moved to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in October 1984, he had been parading his 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 — from traveling to and from Hawkins High School to dropping off his stepsister Max Mayfield at Palace Arcade. But aside from being a daily driver, his Camaro seemingly embodied his sinister charm as well as added a layer of authenticity to the show's 1980s setting.

As the antagonist in the second and third seasons of the show, Billy displayed lots of violent, unpredictable behavior, and his wheels complemented his macho "tough guy" image. Despite its stylish appearance, the Camaro was designed for high-performance driving. At one point in the series, Billy even tried to crash his car into a station wagon amid a commotion at Starcourt Mall. However, it got T-boned by another vehicle, which led to the coupe's destruction, with fans seeing the iconic car for the last time as it was being consumed in flames.

"Stranger Things" has featured many interesting cars, including the Ford Galaxie 500; the Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible, now worth over 50 times its original cost; and the Oldsmobile 442. All of them fit the series' timeline, sparking renewed interest in vintage vehicles. But it was Billy's Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 that really generated buzz among fans and car enthusiasts alike.

