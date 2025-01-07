What Kind Of Car Does Billy Drive In Stranger Things?
In the Netflix series "Stranger Things," the character of Billy Hargrove (portrayed by Dacre Montgomery) was often seen driving around in a stunning blue muscle car. Ever since he and his family moved to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in October 1984, he had been parading his 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 — from traveling to and from Hawkins High School to dropping off his stepsister Max Mayfield at Palace Arcade. But aside from being a daily driver, his Camaro seemingly embodied his sinister charm as well as added a layer of authenticity to the show's 1980s setting.
As the antagonist in the second and third seasons of the show, Billy displayed lots of violent, unpredictable behavior, and his wheels complemented his macho "tough guy" image. Despite its stylish appearance, the Camaro was designed for high-performance driving. At one point in the series, Billy even tried to crash his car into a station wagon amid a commotion at Starcourt Mall. However, it got T-boned by another vehicle, which led to the coupe's destruction, with fans seeing the iconic car for the last time as it was being consumed in flames.
"Stranger Things" has featured many interesting cars, including the Ford Galaxie 500; the Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible, now worth over 50 times its original cost; and the Oldsmobile 442. All of them fit the series' timeline, sparking renewed interest in vintage vehicles. But it was Billy's Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 that really generated buzz among fans and car enthusiasts alike.
The enduring appeal of the vintage Chevrolet Camaro
Billy's 1979 Camaro Z/28 is a descendant of the first Camaro-branded muscle car, released in 1966. Designed to be a direct rival of the Ford Mustang (released in 1964), the Camaro debuted as a sporty coupe with a striking form that shared the same F-body platform with the Pontiac Firebird. It came equipped with two main engine options: a V-6 for the base model and a V-8 for the performance-focused packages, including the Z/28.
Between 1970 and 1981, Chevrolet churned out the second generation with big changes. From being a standard two-door coupe, Chevrolet engineers transformed the Camaro by increasing its length and width and redesigning its grille. The second generation also no longer offered a convertible option, so consumers could choose only the hardtop. Despite the changes, however, the second generation stayed true to the original vision for the Camaro series with its similar form.
Aside from period accuracy, the choice to feature the Camaro Z/28 in "Stranger Things" is warranted considering the second-generation Camaro's enduring appeal. In particular, the 1979 model, which achieved an all-time sales record for the brand, captures the defining aesthetics of the classic muscle cars of the 1970s.