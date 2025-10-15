5 Android Features iOS 26 Is Still Missing

Apple's iOS 26 update feels like a breath of fresh air. It's polished, smarter, and full of those touches that make iPhones so easy and satisfying to use. From all AI-assisted features to smoother animations and better customization, it's one of Apple's most refined and complete updates yet. But even with all its polish, iOS 26 still doesn't close the gap between Apple's famously walled-off ecosystem and Android's open, do-what-you-want flexibility.

For years, Android phones have quietly offered features that give users more freedom, deeper control, and smarter everyday conveniences. Some of these are practical, like sharing battery power with other devices or expanding your storage with a microSD card. Others are designed for flexibility, such as letting you clone apps, tweak pro-level camera settings, or manage your files as if your phone were a laptop.

Though both iOS and Android have their pros and cons, the iPhone experience has evolved beautifully, but there are still areas where Android's versatility wins hands-down. As Apple continues to refine its software year after year, the question remains: when will iOS catch up to the features Android users have been enjoying for nearly a decade? Here are five Android features that iOS 26 is still missing, even in 2025.