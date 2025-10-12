Major Heated Jacket Brands, Ranked By User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to the most effective gear and gadgets you can buy for winter conditions, there aren't many things that can offer the same benefits as a heated jacket. Standard jackets can do a solid job keeping the cold air out, but when the temperature really drops, the size of your jacket gets bigger and bigger. Especially if you spend most of your time working outside, the last thing you want to be thinking about is how cold you are all the time.
The heated jacket space has become incredibly competitive over the years, making it difficult to decide which product to invest in. These jackets aren't the cheapest, either, so being certain you're buying the best jacket for you is crucial. In order to gauge which major brands owners are enjoying the most, we can look at written user reviews submitted on various outlets, making sure that they deliver on their promises across the board. With different brands focusing on meeting different specific needs, here's a look at 10 of the major heated jacket brands, ranked by user reviews.
Fieldsheer
Fieldsheer is one of the brands that likes to stretch its legs when it comes to temperature-based clothing, selling cooling apparel as well as a decent amount of heated jackets. The two product lines are aptly named Mobile Warming and Mobile Cooling, giving you plenty of choice for clothing for all conditions. Focusing on the warming side of things for Fieldsheer, the only reason why the brand featured lower on this list is due to not having as many user reviews available compared to others on this list. Owners who have bought a jacket from Fieldsheer rarely have anything negative to say, however.
Fieldsheer does a great job of offering a variety of heated jacket types that can match a wide range of different styles, appealing to those who are more fashion-conscious compared to other brands on this list. One product with a solid amount of reviews is the Backcountry Xtera Jacket, which uses a 7.4-volt battery to charge its three heating zones. To separate it from most of the competition, the MW Connect system allows you to control the jacket's temperature from your phone. Nylon is used for the shell of the jacket to keep it as light and comfortable as possible, which is commonly cited as one of the best parts of the jacket. Fieldsheer also offers workwear-focused jackets using cotton canvas for its main material, which also has solid ratings from the few owners who left a review.
DeWalt
DeWalt has built one of the most established reputations in the power tool industry over the years, offering a plethora of accessible tools that any homeowner can benefit from. In particular, the brand's battery technology is what sets them apart from most, with their durability and versatility across the vast lineup of tools they have on sale. Considering how active they are in battery-powered tools, it's no surprise to also see DeWalt offer a lineup of heated workwear, with heated jackets being the main type of apparel you can find to help with colder temperatures.
Home Depot sells a large collection of DeWalt heated jacket ranges, as does Amazon. They aren't the cheapest, with some jackets fetching up to $234.99. A common pattern across DeWalt's jackets is the use of 20-volt lithium-ion batteries, with some of the most-reviewed soft-shell jackets heating the upper arms as well as the usual spots in the chest and back area. The inside of the jackets also tends to be fleeced for extra comfort.
Reviews are generally strong for DeWalt's heated jackets regarding their actual heating capabilities, but some owners report the battery pack being a little large, as well as having trouble keeping the heaters on for a long period of time. Some jackets are listed to last up to nine hours on the lowest setting, but not all owners seem to be able to achieve that.
ActionHeat
A brand that is dedicated exclusively to producing heated clothing is ActionHeat. Only entering the market in 2013, ActionHeat has already developed a strong presence in the heated apparel scene, and while not offering as extensive a list of jackets as some other brands here, it still looks to offer top-tier products according to owner reviews. Compared to the likes of DeWalt and Milwaukee, ActionHeat focuses more on casual wear than workwear, but still offers specific products like the 5V Battery Heated Work Jacket, stretching across multiple niches.
The most-reviewed products, however, are the likes of the soft-shell and puffer ranges that are designed with outdoor robustness in mind, outside of the building site. Like the work jacket, these products also use a 5-volt battery pack that helps them heat up to 150 degrees, with owners saying the jacket keeps them plenty warm enough consistently on trips to colder locations thanks to the heaters' use of carbon fiber. Some reviews mention that the sleeves of the men's puffer and the bottom of the longer women's jacket could be longer, but the quality of the jacket is consistently praised across the relatively limited lineup.
Gerbing
Some brands like to offer a wider range of heated jacket lines that don't really have a niche, but that can't be said for Gerbing. Founded in 1975, Gerbing has had plenty of time to develop and establish itself, with a strong focus on offering the very best heated jackets for motorcycle riders. There are a few different jackets available to suit your style, but all come with the same intention: to keep you as warm as possible in any condition on the road. By designing gear for being exposed to the elements on a motorcycle, Gerbing's products are also great for handling ATVs, boats, and snowmobiles, to name a few.
Gerbing is one of the handful of heated jacket brands to use a 12-volt battery pack to heat its patented Microwire heating tech, with multiple core jackets featuring seven different heat zones in the collar, sleeves, chest, and back areas. A few of the jackets can also hook up to a vehicle's electrical system to remain charged for as long as you're using it. Consumer reviews consistently praise the heating capabilities, particularly when riding, on Gerbing's official website as well as Amazon, but sizing issues look to be a common complaint with products such as the heated jacket liner.
Venture Heat
The nature of a heated jacket makes almost all of them far more advanced compared to the average piece of clothing, but not many brands go as far as Venture Heat does to position themselves as a more premium option in the hotly contested segment. Venture Heat is a little older than brands like ActionHeat, being founded in 2003. Despite 23 years on the market, the California-born brand purposefully keeps the lineup limited compared to some brands to put all the focus on making its selection as effective as possible for the money, which it does in multiple interesting ways.
One of the main elements of Venture Heat's jackets that owners love most is the HeatSync technology, which connects to the heating system inside the jacket (usually a 26-watt or 16-watt) via Bluetooth. You can then change the heating settings to suit your preferences, depending on the conditions. Venture Heat's jackets are designed with everyday usability in mind without sacrificing comfort, with the mobility of products like the men's heated softshell jacket receiving praise from owners. If there were more variety of jackets to choose from with great reviews, Venture Heat would certainly be higher up on this list.
Gobi Heat
Gobi Heat is another brand that covers a solid amount of ground with its lineup of heated jackets, rather than niching down to one particular area. It's also another to fall into the premium end of the market, with the price tags to reflect that. The range isn't huge in 2025, but the same can be said for many of the brands on this list, and not many have the same amount of reviews for their core products.
Many of the products are crafted with the materials you'd expect from a premium clothing brand, with jackets like the Sahara II featuring a polyester and spandex blend for the highest levels of robustness. Gobi Heat keeps it relatively simple with its heating areas on the front and rear of its jackets. A 7.4-volt battery sends heat to these conductive thread zones in the brand's flagship products with the most reviews available. Also, keeping competitive when it comes to battery life, most jackets can last for 10 hours. Alongside the standard jackets, Gobi Heat also sells hunting jackets and high-visibility pieces for more specific tasks.
Despite the premium price points for these jackets, owner reviews point towards Gobi Heat still offering great value-for-money, with the jackets doing their job of keeping them warm and then some. A few reviews also point out how warm some jackets are before you actually turn on the heating.
Milwaukee
Moving back to the brands that produce heated clothing alongside a vast lineup of power tools is Milwaukee. A direct competitor to the likes of DeWalt, Milwaukee's tools are geared towards professional use, with tremendous power and durability to make them ideal for more heavy-duty jobs. The same can be said for the brand's line of heated jackets, focusing on a core collection of products rather than expanding into a wide variety of jacket types. Thanks to the brand's reputation in the tool world, there's naturally plenty of trust in Milwaukee's heated clothing as well. The brand has one of the highest review counts on this list, with solid scores seen across multiple outlets, including Home Depot and Amazon.
The majority of the most-reviewed products share a similar architecture. A 12-volt lithium-ion battery sends heat to the three zones on the chest, back, and shoulders, with product descriptions saying that the user-favorite M12 Shell Jacket can last for 12 hours on the low setting. Being designed for workwear, customer reviews frequently praise the jackets for being as durable as you'd expect a Milwaukee product to be, but also note that the sizing can feel a little off in some areas. While not commonplace, a few complaints on Home Depot reviews regarding the heating quality do note some inconsistencies, especially at the highest heat setting.
TideWe
There aren't many activities out there that you need to be more well-equipped for than hunting. You, of course, need to be as best prepared for on-the-go decision-making for hours on end, with your gear needing to be incredibly effective and reliable because of that. A few heated jacket brands offer hunting-focused apparel, but TideWe is almost entirely dedicated to producing the best hunting gear on the market today. The brand's heated jackets are a large part of that focus, which makes this line of jackets more niche than others. Still, that doesn't stop TideWe from garnering plenty of great reviews for their understandably limited lineup of heated jackets.
TideWe's jackets are expensive to say the least, but looking at what you get for the money, it's easy to see why. Polyester is the main material used externally for the jackets, with the inside featuring a comfortable fleece to further assist with the warmth. As for the heating tech, TideWe focuses on the chest and back areas for its heating areas, instead of branching out into the sleeves like other brands do.
Many of the camouflage jackets come with a five-volt battery that can last up to 10 hours, with some of the more expensive products, like the SilenTrace Hunting Jacket, coming with the brand's carbon Nano Carbon Heating System. Multiple owners praise TideWe's jackets for their comfort and quality, with overall quietness crucially being another standout factor.
Venustas
While some brands on this list are relatively new, none are as fresh as Venustas. Founded in 2020 in Shenzen, China, Venustas has managed to become one of the most competitive heated apparel brands on the market, recieving standout reviews across the board despite being such a newcomer. In addition to jackets, the brand also offers a wide range of vests and gloves, already establishing itself as a leader in heated apparel across the board.
Using a 7.4-volt lithium-ion battery for its core products and a larger 12-volt battery for more specific jackets, Venustas remains competitive on paper when it comes to the features of the heating system. You get up to 10 hours of heating life in products like the standard heated jacket, but stretching its heating zones to five areas in total, including the chest, back, and shoulders. Venustas is another brand that uses carbon fiber for its heating system for optimal heat distribution and further weight saving. For materials, the standard jacket puts polyester and spandex to use for the exterior and a nylon-graphine blend for the lining.
On the brand's official site, countless owners praise Venustas' jackets for doing exactly what they specify: keeping them warm while also doing a solid job of blocking the wind. You can also purchase the brand's products from places like Walmart's website, where reviews note that the jacket looks and fits better than they'd expect.
Ororo
Ororo isn't the only brand on this list to come with plenty of outstanding reviews for its heated jacket lineup, but the number of products that the brand currently has on sale puts it at the top of our list. Ororo is another newer heated jacket brand compared to the long-standing brands, being founded in 2015. Since then, Ororo has consistently upped its game to become one of the top names in this area of the industry across the board.
The majority of Ororo's heated jackets are designed with everyday usage in mind, with some lines being smaller jackets and others geared towards harsher conditions. Even in the smaller, more affordable products like the Men's Heated Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, you get zones in the chest, back, and collar areas, using carbon fiber for its heating, along with a 7.4-volt battery that should last for 10 hours. The same layout can be found in the larger jackets that are designed for colder winter days, with materials like polyester, cotton, and spandex being used to mix comfort and breathability across the Ororo range.
As for reviews, multiple of the main products receive an abundance of positive reviews, with the fit and quality of their jacket leading them to recommend it to anyone they feel would love it. With so many positive reviews across different product lines, Ororo gives us confidence in being a rock-steady, dependable brand in the heated jacket space.
Methodology
This list consists of the biggest names in heated jackets and includes those brands with the widest variety of options, positive consumer feedback, and general availability. The list was ranked with considerations for materials quality, technology, and value using feedback in user reviews from the trusted online storefronts in which these companies' jackets are listed and sold.