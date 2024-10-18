6 Pieces Of Heated Motorcycle Gear You'll Want For Winter Riding
Anyone who's ever owned a motorcycle knows just how much fun they can be, but — depending where you live — that's not always the case in the winter months. It might even be cold and/or snowy enough that you don't even bother and you follow SlashGear's tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter instead. If you don't have that option because you rely on your bike to commute to and from work, or if you're willing to put up with the cold air in order to keep enjoying your motorcycle, there is plenty of gear and clothing available to help keep you warm, just as there are Harley-Davidson accessories to keep you cool when it's hot outside.
Obviously, to keep warm during your ride you can buy things like layered clothes, hats, gloves, and scarves. However, you can upgrade this gear by equipping yourself with heated motorcycle gear — accessories that won't just keep you insulated but will use electricity to actively generate warmth close to your body. These products can be battery-powered or they can be wired directly to your vehicle to take advantage of its battery. As with any gadgets, these products are not all created equally, and you'll want to avoid buying inferior ones. This is especially the case because heated motorcycle gear can be dangerous. One thing you should always remember is to never keep a heat source directly adjacent to naked skin — instead keep a layer of clothing in between you and the accessory.
Here are six pieces of heated motorcycle gear that you'll want for winter riding, based on the hands-on reviews of those who've tested them. More information on how this gear was evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Kemimoto Heated Motorcycle Gloves
Kemimoto offers a wide range of quality gear, including some of the best dirt bike gloves you can buy. Kemimoto Heated Motorcycle Gloves will keep your hands toasty while winter riding, which is especially useful since your hands are typically the first to feel the effects of the cold. Not only are they far from the warm blood pumping through your heart, but if you're gripping your handlebars for long periods of time, your circulation will be especially slow — making your hands particularly vulnerable.
Two 7.4V 2,500 mAh batteries and carbon nanotube materials heat the leather gloves at three different levels, and the batteries can easily be recharged via USB-C. The gloves are also fireproof, windproof, water resistant, and drop resistant, and are designed so that the manufactured heat will warm all parts of your hands, including the backs. The fingertips can even be used with smartphone displays.
One useful feature is that the circle on the back of the gloves displays a color indicating the temperature level, and just needs pressing to be cycled through. However, in an otherwise positive review of the gloves and other Kemimoto heated motorcycle gear, Rider notes that the colors used to indicate heat levels are inconsistent across different pieces of Kemimoto apparel. That's something to keep in mind if you also end up buying a Kemimoto Heated Vest or Kemimoto Heated Socks.
Amazon sells Kemimoto Heated Motorcycle Gloves for $125.99 per pair.
Gerbing Heated Sock Liners
Just as your hands can get really cold, so can your feet. However, you can remedy this situation in cold weather by using Gerbing's Heated Sock Liners, which The Drive names "best sock" in its list of the best heated motorcycle gear.
The sock liner will heat both the top and bottom of your foot using microwire heating elements that can reach up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The socks are constructed of moisture-wicking lycra fabric to help keep things dry, and the material is treated in such a way to also help prevent bacterial growth. Unlike some other models of heated socks, Gerbing's are unfortunately not machine washable, which you may find inconvenient.
These socks are suitable to wear with the majority of motorcycle boots, as they sport a long cut that will stretch over your calf and fit regardless. They're not independently powered, though, and will require you to either hardwire them to your motorcycle or to another powered piece of heated Gerbing gear, such as the Gerbing heated pant liner.
Gerbing's Heated Sock Liners are available from Amazon for $79.99.
Ororo Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood
The Ororo Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood is one of several heated gadgets that will keep you warm while camping, and it can also do the same for you while out on the open road. Motorcycle Gear Hub included the apparel in its list of best heated jackets and liners, saying that it boasts "some of the best battery life that you can find" in such a product.
The three heating zones include the left chest, right chest, and upper back. Ororo's hoodie is also both wind and water resistant and is machine washable, so you can keep it clean. It has a regular fit and is hip length, and it looks less like a tech gadget and more like a fashionable jacket that you can wear around in public if you'd like. Plus, the hood easily detaches if you prefer one without. It's not the heaviest jacket out there, and if you're looking for a coat that's got a little more heft to it while still being heated, Ororo also makes an upgraded (albeit more expensive) down jacket option that's even more suited for extreme cold.
The Ororo Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood retails for $159.99 on Amazon, though it's currently available at a generous discount. It comes in black, dark green, black and blue, and black and gold.
While the men's jacket should comfortably fit women as well, there is also a Women's Slim Fit Ororo Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood that offers a more contoured form. It retails for $199.99, but is currently available for just $119.99 and comes in black, purple, gray, black/purple, pink/purple, and black/red.
Rrtizan Heated Vest
If you've already got a motorcycle jacket that you like to wear while on the road, you can opt for the Rrtizan Heated Vest instead of a heated coat. This vest is included in the list of best motorcycle heated vests published by Motorcycle News. The review highlights the fact that it's easy to charge, and can be done via USB. The nylon vest also comes with a hood and is machine washable. It uses nine individual carbon fiber heating pads to thoroughly warm your left and right abdomen, shoulders, neck, and back. Rrtizan also says this heat therapy can be great for muscle soreness, which can certainly arise from riding your bike for too long.
The vest includes a hood as well as cotton and fleece layers that also make it warm to wear even without the heating element, which is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery pack that can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. You can also use the power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. One drawback is that, since it's a vest, it obviously can't keep your arms warm. If it's especially cold or windy, you may want to throw another layer — with sleeves — over the heated vest for extra warmth.
On Amazon, the Rrtizan Heated Vest has a list price of $119.99, but is currently on sale for $89.99, or $49.99 to Prime members. The unisex vest comes in either blue or black, as well as a few different styles.
Sun Will Heated Balaclava
Even if it's not snowing, it can be dangerous to ride a motorcycle if the wind chill is making the temperature a lot colder than it really feels. Perhaps you're considering a heated hat to combat these subfreezing temperatures, but you might want to consider the Sun Will Heated Balaclava instead, as it can warm up not just the top of your head but also protect your neck and most of your face from the cold air and wind. Sun Will is a go-to brand for many shoppers looking for heated gear such as socks, underwear, or gloves, and its balaclava is a nice addition to its roster.
The heating elements are contained near both ears and have three temperature settings — low, medium and high. The accessory is powered by a 2,200 mAh 7.4V lithium battery that the brand says can run for up to 6-8 hours when fully charged. The balaclava itself is made from polyester for various head shapes and sizes. The material is windproof while still allowing you to breathe through it comfortably, even as it keeps your nose and mouth insulated.
On Amazon, the balaclava has a 4.4 out of 5 average customer score based on over 400 user ratings, which shows that people who've spent money on the product come away happy with the purchase. Despite the overall positive score, some customers have had issues with the heater's battery life, however.
Amazon sells the Sun Will Heated Balaclava for $79.99.
Gerbing Heated Pant Liners
Legs but not least, you should consider picking up a pair of Gerbing's Heated Pant Liners to keep your legs toasty on the road. The liners include four distinct heating zones, including one in each leg and two at the hips. The 12V microwire heater can generate temperatures up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit and includes pre-wired sock/insole connections at the bottom of the legs if you want to pair the pants with Gerbing's heated sock liners. For full-body warmth, you can also power the pants by connecting them to the Gerbing EX Pro Jacket or Jacket Liner. The company recommends you use a temperature controller (sold separately) to prevent possible discomfort or burns, however.
The material of the pants include a mini-ripstop nylon shell with taffeta lining. This makes it both durable and windproof, and it will make a great mid-layer that you can pair with motorcycle pants, jeans, or whatever else you choose to wear. The pant liner is pretty pillowy, which you might find uncomfortable for riding. However, in a positive review of the product, Adventure Bike Riding noted that even with the bulkiness, "there's no doubt that they would do an excellent job on long days in the saddle in freezing conditions this winter." It's hard to be comfortable in freezing cold weather, so this may be one trade-off you're willing to make.
Gerbing's Heated Pant Liners come in eight different sizes and are available on Amazon for $199.99.
How the heated motorcycle gear was selected for this list
The recommended items in this list have been tested by motorcycle enthusiasts and reviewers from reputable publications. These publications include Motorcycle Gear Hub, Rider, Adventure Bike Riding, The Drive, and Motorcycle News. Considering the expertise of these reviewers when it comes to motorcycles, it's safe to say that these products are reliable and worth investment. One of the products — the Sun Will Heated Balaclava — was included on this list due to its strong overall customer score (4.4 out of 5) on Amazon, which was based on over 400 user reviews. A large base of customer reviews means that any fake reviews or those made in bad faith, whether positively or negatively, won't have much impact on the average score, and is thus also a reliable metric to judge a product by.
An effort was also made to include items on this list that cover different body parts. That way, rather than a list of six of the very best heated jackets, you can have a selection of high-quality heated motorcycle gear that can literally cover you from head to toe.