8 Harley-Davidson Accessories That Will Keep You Cool On Warm Riding Days
Although they share a lot of similarities, one thing that sets motorcycle riders apart is their love for the elements — the wind on your face, the rain on your skin, and the kiss of sunshine. However, it does mean you need to take a little more caution, especially when things start to get hot. On a particularly warm day, you can experience things like flushed skin, heavy sweating, and rapid pulse or breathing. The Mayo Clinic cautions that these are also common signs of heat stroke.
With the world hitting record-breaking temperatures year after year, you'll need a little bit of planning for long trips on and off the road. The first step is making sure your motorcycle engine stays cool by keeping up with its maintenance, getting an EGT sensor, and having heat-friendly riding habits. However, once you get that covered, the next step is to deck you and your motorcycle out with some of the latest market items designed to keep you safe and comfortable. Thankfully, Harley-Davidson has a ton of accessories that can help you not just tolerate the heat, but also enjoy it. From helmets, apparel, and cooler bags to fans, here are a few that you may want to add to cart before your next big roadtrip in the summer sun.
Helmets
Making sure your head stays cool is one of the important aspects to staying safe in the heat. In fact, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health even lists cooling the head with cloth or ice as a first aid treatment for heat-related illness. Because of this, the right motorcycle helmet doesn't just act as a way to protect your skull from unexpected impact, but it also helps limit exposure from the sun.
While SlashGear shared the best Harley-Davidson cruiser helmets before, there are a couple of designs that may be a better fit for riders who need better cooling capabilities. For short trips in relatively safe areas, half-motorcycle helmets like the Lucid Ultra-Light Sun Shield J03 1/2 Helmet ($250) can offer the most airflow and feel the breeziest. But, if you need some added protection for longer rides, open-face helmets like the Maywood II Sun Shield H33 3/4 Helmet ($225) are another option.
However, it's important to note that choosing a motorcycle helmet is a very personal experience and there are a lot of things you should look out for. For example, while full-face helmets provide more protection, they're also going to be the warmest out of the lot to wear due to limited airflow. For this reason, you need to weigh the pros and cons of heat management versus safety risk.
Head and face coverings
Although there's no hard and fast rule requiring motor riders to use head or face coverings, many people prefer having them for hygiene purposes or added comfort. Not to mention it's a great way to make sure that you don't ingest dirt, dust, and insects while you're cruising at full speed on your bike. Whether you prefer using a skull cap, balaclava, or neck gaiter, Harley-Davidson has several options that have Coolcore technology, which offers cooling fabric for those long, warm rides.
If you prefer the classic biker skull cap vibes, one option is the Harley-Davidson Ashes Performance Skull Cap ($35) that has heat and moisture regulation. You can also get something that looks a little edgier (but still offers heat relief with moisture wicking), like the Willie G Skull Cap ($28) or the Flames Quick Dry Skull Cap ($30). For flexibility and a covering that can go on your face or neck, there are some Harley-Davidson neck gaiters which are conveniently priced at $25: the plain Neck Gaiter with CoolCore Technology or the Printed Neck Gaiter with CoolCore Technology.
Lastly, for riders that want full face protection for sunburn or otherwise, Harley-Davidson has two balaclava designs that use the same Coolcore technology: a more basic Balaclava with Coolcore Technology ($35) and the Bald Eagle Balaclava with Coolcore ($45), which comes with two different colors of eagles.
Cooling apparel
With so many new cooling fabrics being invented to combat the increasingly hot outdoor temperatures, there's no reason to suffy through warm climates in warm or heavy attire. Thankfully, Harley-Davidson offers a lot of heat-friendly apparel that can not only match your bike when you're on it, but also looks pretty cool when you're off it, too.
There are cooling apparel options that range from shirts to tanks and vests or shoes. For example, Harley-Davidson's Men's Coolcore Bar & Shield Shirt ($90) and Women's Pivot Performance Shirt ($80) both use Coolcore, temperature-regulating technology. For riders that love a good vest, the H-D Tech Cooling Hydration Vest ($65) is one that Harley-Davidson claims has cooling panels that can last up to 3 hours after being submerged in water. For some added cold factor, some reviewers even suggested submerging it in ice water instead.
Lastly, you'll want some Harley-Davidson boots with some added heat resistance like the Lensfield 5" Leather Lace Riding Boots ($182) that are made up of mesh, heat deflecting material, and cool nylon lining. Although not significantly cheaper, other options with similar cooling features include the Lensfield Leather Riding Boots ($172) and the Barkston Engineer Leather Riding Boot ($170).
Riding jackets
Motorcycle riding jackets are a staple when it comes to riding, whether it's to avoid nicks and cuts from tight corners or getting some extra coverage from the heat or the wind. Although popular for leather and denim jackets of the past, Harley-Davidson also offers lightweight jackets with mesh for improved airflow such as the Men's Trenton Mesh Riding Jacket ($185). But, if money isn't an issue, the Passage Adventure Jacket ($895) comes with positive reviews from riders who've tested it out in 100+ degree weather.
For women, Harley-Davidson's best-selling riding jacket with plenty of vents for warm weather is the Fennimore Riding Jacket ($175), which isn't just reasonably priced but also comes in both regular and plus sizes. If you're looking for extra features, the Women's Grit Adventure Riding Jacket ($550) has direct ventilation technology that can keep you extra cool. That said, if it's your first time buying a motorcycle jacket, there are some things you should consider to make sure it's exactly what you need for your rides.
While we're on the topic of breathable outerwear, you might also want to snap up some cooling mesh gloves as well. As of writing, Harley-Davidson has three options that are all under $85: Winged the Willie G Skull Gloves (available in full and fingerless versions), the Dyna Knit Mesh Gloves, and the Newhall Mixed Media Gloves ($85), which also has additional perforated leather and Coolcore lining.
Sunglasses
Once you have every other inch of your body literally covered, investing in some eye protection is never a bad idea. Harley-Davidson has hundreds of sunglasses listed in its online store, but less than half of them are considered suitable for riding. To check the full product list, you can head over to the Sunglasses section (for men or women) and click Riding Glasses.
If you're low on budget, you can get a pair of ride-friendly Harley-Davidson sunglasses like the WINBORN Sport Performance Sunglasses, WORKOUT Sport Performance Sunglasses, or STONE-WASHED Sport Performance Sunglasses for as low as $50. If you want to get the top-of-the-line ones, the Tour of Duty Sport Performance Sunglasses ($180), Alley Sport Performance Sunglasses ($180), and the Soldier Sport Performance Glasses ($180) are all good options. While they can be a little on the pricey side, there are a lot of additional benefits, like anti-fog and UV400 protection. Plus, Harley-Davidson lists that its glasses also ANSI-rated for bikes, so you're sure that it's made for people who move.
Although the range is less than the men's section, Harley-Davidson does have over 50 designs for women's riding sunglasses, which include a broader range of styles and colors, like Aviator Sunglasses ($39) and Cateye Sunglasses ($39). But, if you have a larger budget, prefer higher UV protection, and want more durability, you can also get the Celebration Sport Shield Sunglasses ($200) or the Sisterhood Sport Shield Sunglasses ($90).
CoolFlow Fans
When you're going fast, the whirl of the wind around you can make even the hottest day feel mild. However, the same can't always be said when you're stuck in traffic, where temperatures can rise pretty quickly, unless, of course, you have the Harley-Davidson CoolFlow Fan ($329.95) hooked up to your bike that is keeping hot air away in more ways than one.
According to Harley-Davidson, the CoolFlow Fan works by redirecting the heat from your bike's engine towards the ground, instead of you. Depending on which setting you choose, the CoolFlow Fan will be triggered either when your bike is running slower than 40 mph (ON) or it hits a certain ambient temperature that also takes your engine into consideration (AUTO). Although Harley-Davidson mentions that it can only be installed by a dealer, it's best to check online first to see if it's compatible with your motorcycle. In some cases, you may need to buy additional Switch Packs as well for your specific bike, which is another cost to consider.
While we're on the topic of making bike-related upgrades, it's worth mentioning that the type of oil you have in your motorcycle can make a difference with your engine's heat. If you switch to synthetic oils that work more effectively in extreme temperatures, your motorcycle will be less likely to overheat.
Saddlebags
One way to avoid heat stroke is by regularly staying hydrated, spraying your face with some water, cooling towels, and maybe even something to help blow some air into your face, like a Ryobi Clip-On Fan. What better to make sure you have all of these things than a good saddlebag? Harley-Davidson has no shortage of saddlebag options depending on your budget, including the Black Standard Line Large Throw-Over Saddlebags ($295.95), the Overwatch Throw-Over Saddlebags ($399.95), the Adventure Soft Saddlebags ($518.95), and its premium Aluminum Side Cases ($1,099.95). Just make sure to check for compatibility and don't forget to buy the additional mounting brackets for your specific motorcycle.
In the past, we've listed all the things you should consider when getting a saddlebag for your motorcycle, including the size, weight, and material. But, if you ride in a country that experiences extreme temperatures, you should definitely add the possibility of extreme heat into the equation. Plus, if you're keen on getting leather bags, it's important to note that the spending doesn't stop there. If you want to keep your real or synthetic leather saddlebag looking brand new for longer, it's going to need some upkeep to survive heat exposure and prevent permanent damage. The good news is that you can easily clean it with some things you can find at home and regularly applying a good leather conditioner to keep the cracks at bay.
Coolers
When we sweat, we don't just lose water in our bodies, we also lose minerals that are essential for our bodies to work properly. Because of this, there are times that drinking water just isn't enough, especially when you're directly under the sun with your motorcycle for hours at a time. If you want to take some extra precautions, bringing electrolytes on your rides can potentially save your life.
Chugging electrolytes can have an odd, metallic taste, but a way to get around this is to drink it cold. To do this, you can get the highly-rated Saddle Bag Cooler ($99.95), which is designed to fit perfectly inside the color-matched hard saddlebags of 1993 Touring models, as well as the 2018 FLSB and 2022 FXLRST models (and later). With an average 4.39 rating from 120 reviewers, several Harley-Davidson riders praised not just how well it fits, but also how well it kept drinks cool on long, hot rides.
But, if you want to keep your saddlebags free for other things, you can also snag the H-D Open Bar & Shield Soft Cooler ($60) that can hold up to two dozen cans. That said, it's recommended to still be mindful of the quantity of liquids you consume, especially if there are not many pit stops on your upcoming road trip.