8 Harley-Davidson Accessories That Will Keep You Cool On Warm Riding Days

Although they share a lot of similarities, one thing that sets motorcycle riders apart is their love for the elements — the wind on your face, the rain on your skin, and the kiss of sunshine. However, it does mean you need to take a little more caution, especially when things start to get hot. On a particularly warm day, you can experience things like flushed skin, heavy sweating, and rapid pulse or breathing. The Mayo Clinic cautions that these are also common signs of heat stroke.

With the world hitting record-breaking temperatures year after year, you'll need a little bit of planning for long trips on and off the road. The first step is making sure your motorcycle engine stays cool by keeping up with its maintenance, getting an EGT sensor, and having heat-friendly riding habits. However, once you get that covered, the next step is to deck you and your motorcycle out with some of the latest market items designed to keep you safe and comfortable. Thankfully, Harley-Davidson has a ton of accessories that can help you not just tolerate the heat, but also enjoy it. From helmets, apparel, and cooler bags to fans, here are a few that you may want to add to cart before your next big roadtrip in the summer sun.

