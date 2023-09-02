The Homemade Cleaning Solution That'll Make Your Car's Leather Seats Look New

Having fancy leather seats in your car can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, high-quality leather looks excellent, smells fancy, and is equal parts comfortably soft and efficiently smooth. However, as is the case with owning any kind of leather product — be it a coat, a purse, or whatever else — leather car seats are a potentially big investment of both time and money in order to maintain.

If you don't put in the proper effort to keep that leather spic and span, it'll become coarse, smelly, and generally unpleasant to look at. How are you supposed to keep leather car seats looking the best they possibly can, though? You can take your car to a high-end car wash for a detailing session, but that can be exceptionally costly.

There are dedicated leather solutions you can buy, but those might need special tools and know-how to use. If you need to clean leather seats on the cheap, there's actually a viable mix of simple household products that will do the job just fine.